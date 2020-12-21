Three Takeaways: Cardinals Defense Does Enough to Defeat Eagles

A strong first half and heroics from wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins propel the Cardinals to their eighth win.

With 7:17 remaining in Sunday's game, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Arizona Cardinals were deadlocked at 26 points at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The Cardinals jumped out ahead 16-0 at the game's onset, but the Eagles mounted a comeback to tie the game in the third quarter.

The Cardinals had not scored in the second half yet, but wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins changed that. Quarterback Kyler Murray threw a dart to Hopkins' front shoulder near the front left pylon. Hopkins adjusted his body to get two hands on the ball. Eagles defender Michael Jacquet attempted to hit it out of one hand, but Hopkins' large right mitt gripped the ball all the way to the ground for the touchdown.

He said postgame that he knew he was going to catch it once it touched his finger tips.

That catch would inevitably make the difference, as Arizona held on for a 33-26 win to improve to 8-6 and keeps their playoff spot for another week.

Positive notes:

DeAndre Hopkins

"I know my team needed a spark," Hopkins said of the game-winning catch. "In that situation, in the crucial down, Kyler trusting me, we had the match up that we wanted which is one-on-one."

Hopkins did not make just one catch.

In fact, he had nine receptions for the second consecutive week, this time for a season-high 169 yards. In the first half, Murray launched what may normally be called an ill-advised ball deep down the seam. Hopkins was covered by two defenders, but went up higher than both to bring down the catch. It was a 45-yard reception that eventually set up a field goal, at which point Arizona led 19-7.

The Eagles were in the dubious situation of having their top corner out with a concussion for Sunday's game. Covering Hopkins proved to be a challenge lost, as the receiver's' heroics put the Cardinals in position to win.

First half pass attack

The Cardinals offensive numbers were bloated on Sunday. They gained 526 yards, a season-high, while Murray threw for a career-high 406.

But, most of the Cardinals' production came in the opening half.

The game started with Arizona putting together a nine-play, 67-yard drive that ended with a fumble inside the 10-yard line. After that, the Cardinals assembled four more drives of 50-plus yards and finished the half with 316. Murray had 264.

Eight receivers had catches and they scored touchdowns in their next three red zone trips. One was to wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, who caught his first touchdown of the season and 121st of his career.

The most points Arizona scored over the last four games was 28. By halftime, they had 26, albeit two came from a safety.



Special teams

Since the loss to New England three weeks ago, the Cardinals special teams have been a major boost. On Sunday, The Eagles' third drive ended in a blocked punt by inside linebacker Ezekiel Turner, his second of the season. Arizona recovered the ball on the Eagles 6-yard line. The Cardinals scored a touchdown two plays later.

In the fourth quarter, with a tied game at 26, the Cardinals faced fourth-and-2 from their 33. The punt unit was out, but they saw something that made their eyes light up.

Punter Andy Lee took the snap and stepped up. Turner took off down the middle and Lee threw a perfect pass over a defender into Turner's breadbasket. First down.

"They gave us a look that we have been practicing all week," Turner said. "We finally got it at the perfect time and we just had to make sure we executed, make sure I caught the ball."

The Cardinals wasted the second life the offense had, but the fake punt did give them an opportunity to take the lead late.

Plus, kicker Mike Nugent, now the starter due to Zane Gonzalez's back injury, hit a 40-yard field goal, his only attempt of the game.

Bonus positive: Getting to the quarterback

The Cardinals followed up an eight-sack performance against the Giants with six more Sunday. They faced the challenge of a mobile quarterback in Jalen Hurts, but were still able to get to him in crucial moments.

Philadelphia had the ball on first down at the Cardinals 11 with three minutes left. Arizona was up 33-26. The next two plays were sacks, as outside linebacker Dennis Gardeck got his second of the game and rookie defensive tackle Leki Fotu joined the action. That set up two straight incompletions and Arizona's offense had a chance to ice the game, which it didn't.

Outside linebacker Haason Reddick also had a sack and two forced fumbles after he had five sacks and three strips last week.

"The pass rush the past few games (has been) exceptional," inside linebacker Jordan Hicks said.

Negative notes:

Turnovers

The Cardinals had some blown chances to push the Eagles away.

The one that Murray discussed postgame was his interception. The Cardinals were up 26-20 in the third quarter. From the Eagles 7-yard line, Murray threw a ball over the middle to the end zone that was closer to several defenders than any receiver. Safety Marcus Epps ended up with it.

The Eagles scored on the ensuing drive to tie the game, a potential 13-point swing.

"Throwing the interception, the timing, that moment when we're about to be able to put the game away, just can't do that," Murray said.

The Cardinals had three turnovers on the day, while the defense forced none.

Their first was from Hopkins, who was stripped on the Eagles 10-yard line during the opening drive. He said he changed his gloves after that.

Another was a fumble by Murray, who showed poor ball security holding the ball in one hand while getting dragged down for a sack. Murray lost it at the Cardinals 30-yard line and Philadelphia recovered on the 21. Five plays later, the Eagles were in the end zone and the score was 19-14.

"You have three turnovers in an NFL game and they don't have any and you find a way to win, it's a heck of an accomplishment," head coach Kliff Kingsbury said.

Defensive miscues

The Eagles faced three third-and-20-plus yard situations. The Cardinals defense did not get off the field on two of them. The first was in the opening two quarters, when Hurts found rookie wide receiver Quez Watkins for a 32-yard touchdown.

The other was late in the third quarter. On third-and-29, Hurts hit fellow rookie wide receiver Jalen Reagor on a screen for 23 yards. On fourth-and-6, Hurts tucked the ball in for 17 yards and the first down. That drive ended in a touchdown.

Two massive chances for the defense to get off the field were squandered.

On the day, they stopped Philadelphia on 6 of 18 third downs, a solid percentage, but those two examples kept the Eagles competitive.

There were also several miscommunications on routes to tight ends that led to big gains. Plus, the defense was flagged five times, including multiple pass interference penalties, including several on cornerback Patrick Peterson.

Overall, Arizona allowed 422 yards of offense and 5.3 yards-per-play.

Running lanes

Not a lot of holes opened up for the Cardinals ground game. Running back Kenyan Drake had 26 yards on 10 carries, while the team ran for 103 yards total. Murray also did not have a big day on the ground, only gaining 29 yards on eight attempts, although he did have a touchdown run.

The Cardinals had some shifting offensive line rotations. Left guard Justin Pugh (calf) was out and while the pass protection was mostly solid, the running game never found a rhythm.

The Cardinals had a chance to ice the game late, but three runs resulted in nine yards and they had to punt.