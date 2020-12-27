Three Takeaways: Cardinals Offense Listless in Loss to 49ers

The Arizona Cardinals lost the ability to control their playoff chances on Saturday in a loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

As the Cardinals flocked back to the locker room following Saturday's 20-12 defeat to the San Francisco 49ers, disappointment befell their faces. They entered the matchup in control of their playoff destiny and exited with a need to root for other teams in order to have a chance.

The Chicago Bears entered Week 16 one game back of Arizona. They now have a shot to pass the Cardinals in the standings with a win on Sunday against the 1-13 Jacksonville Jaguars due to a tiebreaker.

Arizona looked strong to start the game, driving 74 yards down the field and kicking a field goal courtesy of continued perfection from Mike Nugent. Drives like that turned out to be few and far between for Arizona, as the offense scored its fewest points all season.

"I felt that we were pretty ready," left tackle D.J. Humphries said afterward. "It was definitely a surprise to see it turnout like that."

What went wrong

Offensive stagnancy returns

The Cardinals had 12 possessions on Saturday. Three resulted in points, four in punts, two in turnover on downs, two giveaways and the ending of the first half.

They gained 350 total net yards, their lowest since the Week 13 loss to the Los Angeles Rams — the next and final team on their regular-season schedule. It was a performance that replicated some of the offensive struggles during Arizona's three-game losing streak a few weeks back and head coach Kliff Kingsbury had similar explanations.

"We didn't execute as well as we probably could have," Kingsbury said. "I didn't call as good of plays as I could have. Give them a ton of credit. I thought they were phenomenal defensively."

The Cardinals flopped on first downs. In the first half, they gained 45 yards on 16 of them. In the second half, They gained 35 yards on 15 first downs, including an 11-yard gain negated by a fumble by tight end Dan Arnold.

Most drives started on second-and-long, which in turn led to a a plethora of third downs in which the Cardinals were a pungent 4-for-16.

Handing the ball off did not work, as running back Kenyan Drake gained just 2.5 yards per carry. Even at the goal line, the Cardinals handed off to Drake four times inside the three-yard line and he scored once.

"It all starts with the run game," wide receiver Christian Kirk said. "At times, if we're not running the ball successfully, it's a little harder to get the offense back going."

The offensive line lost the battle in the trenches in several areas, as quarterback Kyler Murray was hit five times, while there was seemingly no room to run up the gut.

The red zone struggles continued as well. The Cardinals, once the NFL leader in touchdowns per red-zone attempt, have scored in six of their last 15 trips, including 1 of 3 on Saturday.

Turnovers

With the game in reach at 20-12, the Cardinals had the ball in the red zone with under five minutes left. Murray dropped back and fired off of his back foot after the pass rush pushed the offensive line backward.

His throw was short of the targeted Kirk, and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon came down with it in the end zone. It was Murray's second-straight week with an interception there.

Arizona had two giveaways on Saturday, one cost them a chance at scoring while the other gifted one to San Francisco. Down 14-6, Arnold's fumble in Cardinals' territory gave the 49ers a golden chance to score, although the defense held up for a three-and-out.

Where the Cardinals defense did not hold up was after a turnover on downs early in the fourth quarter. That gave the ball to the 49ers 35 yards away from the end zone. They scored two plays later.

Run defense

The 49ers offensive line opened up a lot of holes for running back Jeff Wilson Jr. up the middle and he took advantage. After having not allowed a 100-yard rusher all season, Wilson ran for 183 yards, 8.3 per carry.

"It probably was the whole defense, something we weren't doing right," outside linebacker Haason Reddick said. "Maybe somebody here and there on different plays where we were not in the right position. But, that's something we have to watch the film on and then learn from."

Wilson's dominance opened up a lot of options for San Francisco head coach and play caller Kyle Shanahan.

He put third-string quarterback C.J. Beathard, who started with both his other options on reserve/injured, in boots and rollouts, which allowed him to find tight end George Kittle multiple times on the run for first downs.

The 49ers ran a double reverse to rookie wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk for a first down as well.

They showed an offensive identity Saturday, which was successful due to their defense's allowance to utilize a run-heavy attack. If the Cardinals were up for most of the game, perhaps the 49ers would not have had that luxury.

What went well

Reddick stays strong

Reddick continued his recent tear on Saturday with another forced fumble, his sixth in the last three games.

Entering Sunday, he is second in the NFL with six in that category.

He also had 1.5 sacks, good for 7.5 in the last three weeks. He is up to 12.5 on the year. Only nine Cardinals have ever had a 12-sack season.

"My confidence is through the roof," Reddick said. "Keep building on it from here on out, keep you know getting better."

His strip-sack gave the Cardinals a shot to put up points at the end of the first half with eight seconds on the clock from the 49ers 47-yard line, but it was to no avail.

Hopkins history

Hopkins was held in check for 48 yards in Saturday's game, a departure from last week's 169-yard performance. But, he did catch eight passes, which meant he set the franchise-record for catches in a single season at 111.

"He's an elite impact player and shows every week why he's the best receiver in the league," Kirk said.

Third down defense

Saturday was not a defensive disaster for Arizona. The 49ers had 7 of 11 drives (not counting the final kneel down) end in punts or a turnover after six or fewer plays. Arizona also held San Francisco in check on third down, allowing conversions on two of nine tries.

Arizona is now 5-2 this year when allowing 20 or fewer points.