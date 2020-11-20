Three Things: What Led to the Cardinals Thursday Loss to Seattle?

Streaks were snapped in the Cardinals Thursday Night Football 28-21 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Arizona's five-game streak of scoring 30 pointed ended. Quarterback Kyler Murray did not come close to reaching 60 rushing yards, which would have been his fifth-straight game doing so.

Thursday was a sloppy game. Eighteen penalties between the two sides dictated the rhythm of the night. Without that flow, the Cardinals were unable to generate their usual offensive prowess, especially on the ground.

Let's start this week with the three areas that went poorly.

Flags, flags, flags

It felt like plays with no flags were few and far between. The Cardinals were called for 10 and Seattle for eight. The Seahawks's penalties cost them 79 yards, while Arizona's a whopping 115 yards — their most in a game since 2015.

"You're not going to win in this league doing that, especially against a quality team like Seattle," Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "It's unacceptable to have that many and we have got to clean that up."

Eight of the 10 were on the offense, stalling drives and even awarding the defense points. With a little over nine minutes left in the fourth quarter and the Seahawks up 23-21, the Cardinals were backed up deep in their own territory after a Murray intentional grounding flag on an intended screen to tight end Dan Arnold that failed miserably. On the subsequent play, Murray dropped back and right guard J.R. Sweezy was called for a hold in the end zone. By rule, that's a safety. Two points Seattle and a punt gave them possession up 25-21

"Self inflicted penalties, just really shooting ourselves in the foot," Murray said on what burned him most about the loss. "I mean, it wasn't a clean game by any means. Easier said than done to play those, but that's just got to be better."

The two defensive flags accounted for over half of Arizona's penalty yards. Cornerback Patrick Peterson was called for a 46-yard pass interference that set up a field goal at the end of the first half, while cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick was flagged for a 15-yard taunting penalty so costly that it deserves its own section.

Dre Kirkpatrick's taunt

With around six-and-half minutes left in the third quarter, the momentum was swinging in Arizona's favor. The Cardinals put together an 81-yard touchdown drive to cut the deficit to 23-21.

The Seahawks drove into Cardinals territory, but were stopped short of the line to gain on third down at the 32-yard-line. A field goal would keep the game within one score.

But, there was a skirmish after the play that drew a flag. What was said is unknown, but Kirkpatrick got into the face of wide receiver DK Metcalf and was called for a 15-yard taunting penalty after arms were swung, resulting in a Seahawks first down. Two plays later, Seattle punched it in for a 2-yard touchdown rush by running back Carlos Hyde and hit the extra point to go up nine.

"One situation happened with one player, next player retaliated and got the penalty," safety Budda Baker said. "We've just got to be more composed."

In a seven point loss, it's tough not to look at that play as a major game changer.

Run game

Murray wasn't the only Cardinal who could not get going on the ground. A total of 57 rushing yards were produced in a season-low for the Cardinals, who entered Thursday as the top running team in the NFL. Their previous low was 109, nearly double Thursday's output.

"We have to do a better job of executing against a solid front," running back Kenyan Drake said. "We have to go back to the drawing board and expect to see that (defense) from other teams."

The Seahawks had the fourth-best rushing defense in the league entering the game, and they stood strong again. But Murray was still able to rush for 67 on them in Week 7.

"Got to give Seattle credit," Kingsbury said. "They had a good plan to try and make him hand the ball off and that's basically what it came down to."

On the flip side, the Cardinals defense allowed 165 rushing yards to a team without its top rusher, Chris Carson. The Cardinals entire starting defensive line is injured, which seemed to be a factor.

On to the positives.

Isaiah Simmons

Simmons' role has steadily been growing this year after he didn't get many opportunities early on.

But defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said that "it's time" for his role to grow and he had a major impact on Thursday. The rookie inside linebacker led the team with 10 total tackles and two tackles for loss. He also got his first career sack. He was tied for the game-high in solo tackles with Seattle safety D.J. Reed with nine.

Second half defense

Other than the Kirkpatrick penalty, the Cardinals' defense mostly did not allow big plays. Conceding 70 second-half rushing yards was significant, but holding quarterback Russell Wilson under 200 yards for the first time this year and just 75 after halftime was a success.

Plus, the Seahawks' only second-half touchdown came directly after the Kirkpatrick penalty. It was not a perfect night for the Arizona defense, but it held Seattle to a field goal with under three minutes left in the game, giving the Cardinals offense a shot to win on the final drive.

Second half Murray

Murray had 89 passing yards in the first half and the team had seven points. He landed on his shoulder after a hit early on, and he was wincing and receiving heat on it throughout the game.

Still, he came out in the second half much sharper, leading a touchdown drive out of the break and then another for 90 yards in which he completed 7-of-8 throws. That was the best drive of the game for Arizona. The final drive started well, with Murray finding wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald four times. On fourth-and-10, his line got beaten, with defensive lineman Carlos Dunlap blowing by right tackle Kelvin Beachum to sack Murray and end the game.

Murray finished with 269 yards and two touchdowns on 29-of-42 passing.