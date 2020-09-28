The Arizona Cardinals lost at the horn Sunday 26-23 against the Detroit Lions. Detroit kicker Matt Prater nailed a 39-yard field goal as time expired.

It was a game in which the Cardinals outgained the Lions 377-322, ran the ball better and played good third-down defense. It was a game that Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said he felt his team should have won.

"We believe we should have won the game," Murray said. "And we didn't do the necessary things to win which can be frustrating at times, especially when you can't help but watch them take a field goal at the end."

One big difference is that the Lions did not turn the ball over while Murray threw three interceptions that led to 10 Detroit points. Also, while it was an inconsistent game for both squads, the Lions made their final drive count unlike Arizona.

On this week's what went right and wrong for Arizona, let's start with the positives.

The Cardinals moved the ball in spurts

The offense largely struggled to find consistency on Sunday, but there were some drives where the Cardinals looked like they could move down the field at will. All three of their touchdown drives were at least nine plays.

Murray's chemistry with DeAndre Hopkins was in full force as the two connected 10 times for 137 yards.

Hopkins caught four passes on the Cardinals last touchdown drive. He continued to get open constantly and his smoothness with the ball after the catch piled on the yardage (at one point he made a move that led to two Lions hitting each other).

Murray also found Andy Isabella more often on Sunday. The second-year wideout caught four passes including two touchdowns.

"We've got to continue to find ways to get him the football," Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "We have some talented wideouts and we got to maximize those guys."

The running game started slowly, but perked up in the second quarter. Kenyan Drake finished with 73 yards and the team had 109 overall. with 29 by Murray.

The Cardinals put together a really nice first drive of the game, but Murray got hit as he threw and his high pass went through the hands of tight end Dan Arnold for an interception, perhaps a foreshadowing moment.

Third-down defense continues to shine

With 7:39 left in the fourth quarter and the Cardinals leading 23-20, the Lions had the ball on the Arizona 8-yard line.

On third down, Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford dropped back but got swallowed up by outside linebacker Haason Reddick for a loss of nine. Detroit settled for three. It was Reddick's second big play on third down on Sunday, as he deflected a pass earlier in the game.

That was not the only third-down sack for Arizona. Outside linebacker Devon Kennard forced a punt at midfield in the first half with one of his own.

The Cardinals held the Lions to 4-for-12 on third down. Opponents have converted 10 of 35 third downs against Arizona through three games, 28.6 percent.

The Cardinals got in the backfield

Those sacks work for multiple categories. The Cardinals sacked Stafford four times and hit him six. Defensive tackles Corey Peters and Jordan Phillips also had sacks.

"Always getting to the quarterback is huge for us, especially if we can get off the field in those situations," Peters said. "Obviously, it's a momentum changer and it gets everybody excited. Brings more energy out there."

As a team, the Cardinals had six tackles for loss and shut down the run game in the second half, holding the Lions to 25 yards on 11 carries. Sunday was their first time this year holding the rush to under 100 yards (season-low 3.3 per carry).

Now, what led to the loss:

Turnovers were killers

Murray tied his career-high for interceptions on Sunday. The first stopped a strong opening drive.

The second, a misread as Murray called it, set the Lions up on the Cardinals 27. Detroit scored a touchdown six plays later.

The third was thrown behind Hopkins, a throw that Murray said was easy but he just missed it. Rookie cornerback Jeff Okudah returned it to the Cardinals 22, and his team kicked a field goal soon after.

"We just can't turn the ball over like that three times against a good team and expect to win the game," Kingsbury said. "I think the percentage of winning a game if you have three turnovers and they have zero is like 5 percent."

Murray added: "I feel like if I don’t turn the ball over three times today, we put ourselves in the best position to win the game."

Murray nearly threw another in the third quarter, but it was dropped. Murray struggled with his reads on Sunday.

Fourth-quarter offense

The Cardinals were shut out in the fourth quarter, and the offense was only on the field for eight plays.

Their first drive started on their own 2-yard line, but they only managed two yards and gave the ball back to the Lions with great field position. Detroit hit the game-tying field goal soon after.

Kingsbury took the blame for that.

"My play-call selection was very suspect there when we were backed up," he said.

On their best shot for a big gain on the next drive, Murray made the wrong read and threw a deep incomplete pass to KeeSean Johnson while Andy Isabella was, in Murray's words, "wide open."

"We had the ball with the chance to win it there and we didn't get it done," Kingsbury said.

Defense on the game's last drive

The Lions took over on their own 9-yard line with 4:49 left in the game. On a 10-play drive, Stafford threw one incompletion, and it did not count because cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. was flagged for a crushing pass interference penalty on second-and-15. The Cardinals limited penalties on Sunday compared to the first two games, but that and a 12-men on the field call on the previous drive were brutal.

Safety Curtis Riley, recently added to the roster, missed a big tackle four plays later that resulted in Lions receiver Marvin Jones Jr. picking up 20 yards and breaking into the red zone.

Prater was 4-for-4 in the game, so his attempt from 39 yards was a dubious situation for Arizona.

The Cardinals will have to find a consistent effort next week against the Carolina Panthers to avoid falling to .500.