Perhaps the Arizona Cardinals were a few bad breaks away from being 3-0 last week, but they were undeniably outplayed on Sunday by the Carolina Panthers.

The tone was set early, after the Cardinals punted the ball away and the Panthers took over for a 13-play touchdown drive that spanned 5:44. The Cardinals then went three-and-out and the Panthers scored again on a 4-minute, 31-second drive.

Carolina dominated the time of possession, plays and total yards, making Sunday a long day for the red and white.

Finding three positives is a lot more difficult than the negatives.

What went right

Peterson's Pick

The Cardinals finally intercepted a pass for the first time this season.

Arizona was down 14-0 at the beginning of the second quarter, and Carolina had the ball. The Cardinals needed a jolt of energy, and they got one as Panthers quarterback Bridgewater over shot his target. Cornerback Patrick Peterson kept his feet in bounds and took the ball away, setting up a drive at the Panthers 38.

"The play for us today that I felt shifted the momentum for us was Pat's interception," receiver Christian Kirk said.

Arizona capitalized and scored its first touchdown on the ensuing drive.

"It was a huge play for us," linebacker Jordan Hicks said. "We need more, we've got to continue to fight to get those."

Less penalties

The Cardinals were the most penalized team in the NFL over the first three games. They had nine in Week 1, then 11, then seven. Sunday was the first time this season that they had fewer flags than their opponent with just five for 29 yards.

Deionte Thompson

While the defense struggled throughout the game, Thompson had some bright moments. He filled in due to multiple injuries at safety, including Budda Baker and Chris Banjo, who started last week.

Nonetheless, Thompson was second on the team in total tackles with nine, and he made a nice play on the ball in the second quarter to knock it away from tight end Ian Thomas.

Now the bad…

Offense

This is a broad subhead, but it's well warranted. The Cardinals struggled to put together drives, punting after less than 2:08 with the ball on five of nine possessions. They had the ball for just 22:52.

"I think one of the things is just the lack of plays," head coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "So, once again, I've got to do a good job of calling enough plays to get the ball spread around but it just didn't work out that way."

Aside from Murray, the Cardinals rushed for just 51 yards with its halfbacks. Murray passed for 133 yards, the third-fewest of his career.

The Cardinals caught a break when Peterson intercepted a pass and they capitalized.

Down by 14 again in the second half, they had a chance to cut the deficit to one score. In Panthers territory, Murray was stripped as he went to throw, and the Panthers scored a touchdown soon after.

"Once we got things going towards the middle of the game, the turnover on the fumble happened," Murray said. "They scored, so it's tough."

Defense

The offense couldn’t stay on the field and the defense couldn’t get off of it. The Cardinals forced 11 third downs, but the best third-down defense in the league through Week 3 failed to stop the Panthers on seven of them.

"It was frustrating, going for 12-15-play drives at a time is tough," Hicks said. "One thing we've been doing well at this season so far has been getting off on third down. So, that was obviously disappointing."

The red-zone defense didn’t stand strong either allowing touchdowns on four of five attempts.

The Panthers ran the ball effectively with 168 yards. Through the air, Bridgewater was 26-for-37 for 268 yards.

Energy

"We didn't come out with the same energy we came to San Francisco with, and I think it showed today," Murray said. "Everybody was kind of sluggish."

The Cardinals looked slow to start the game on both sides of the ball. Murray pointed out that it was a recipe for failure in the NFL.

Kirk chimed in too, saying the sideline energy was not sufficient for a winning team.

"When guys are out there making plays, we've got to have more energy on the sideline," Kirk said. "Whether it's the offense getting up off the bench and cheering on the defense and vice versa. I feel like that's just one of the things that we lacked, and we've got to keep working on just bringing intensity. We're on the sideline to make sure everybody's feeling our energy."