It was set up perfectly for the Cardinals on Sunday.

Down by three, Arizona, whose offense had been efficient all afternoon, sat 40 yards away from the Miami end zone with two timeouts and three minutes to work with. The Seattle Seahawks lost earlier in the day, so a Cardinals win would put them on top of the NFC West by virtue of the current state of tiebreakers.

But, the next three plays resulted in just nine yards, and head coach Kliff Kingsbury elected to go for the 49-yard field goal to tie on fourth-and-1.

Kicker Zane Gonzalez came in and missed the attempt short. Miami ran the clock out and escaped the Valley with a 34-31 win.

When asked what's upsetting him the most, a disgruntled Kyler Murray said simply, "We lost."

"It's heartbreaking," receiver Christian Kirk said. "You never want to lose a game like that. A game that you feel that was in our hands."

What went right

Kyler Murray

It's always a good sign for a player when the opposing media in the press box keep saying "that's unfair." Murray kept the Cardinals moving with accurate passing and his legs. He finished 21-for-26 with 283 passing yards, a career-high 106 rushing yards and four total touchdowns. He nearly gained 10 yards per rush, and now is the only quarterback in the Super Bowl era with eight rushing touchdowns in the first eight games of a season.

"I thought he was really efficient," head coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "He was asked to perform his job and he did at a high level, escaped some things, made some plays with his feet."

His deep ball looked accurate on multiple shots to Kirk, and the Miami defense struggled to get Murray on the ground.

Moving the ball

The Cardinals picked up 26 first downs on Sunday. They had four drives of at least 10 plays and finished with 442 yards, 129 more than Miami.

Nine receivers made catches with Kirk leading the way with five. DeAndre Hopkins had only three grabs, but he drew pass interference calls four times.

"We were pretty successful on offense today," Kirk said. "We did a lot of things we planned to do and we executed them."

A turnover on downs late in the game and the missed field goal were the difference-makers in Arizona failing to potentially reach a season-high for points.

Christian Kirk

Kirk has seemingly found a rhythm. Murray hit Kirk for a 56-yard touchdown bomb in the middle of the field.

Then, late in the game, that chemistry showed again when Murray found Kirk streaking down the field for a 35-yard gain, which set up the scenario in the introduction.

Kirk now has six touchdowns in seven games this season, five in his last three. He had just six career touchdowns before this year (two seasons).

What went wrong

Conservative play-calling

Late in the game, on fourth-and-1 and a tie ballgame, Kingsbury elected to run the ball up the gut with running back Chase Edmonds, who finished the game with under three yards per rush. Meanwhile, draws, play-action and options with Murray were working well.

The Dolphins stuffed Edmonds, and went down to kick the game-winning field goal.

"I had some bad calls late and the fourth-and-1 that turned the ball over," Kingsbury said. "They got it done and we didn't."

Then, the decision to kick the field goal instead of going for it to try and gain the lead did not pay off. Kingsbury has taken responsibility for play-calling shortcomings throughout the season, and that didn't change on Sunday.

"I had some bad play calls that kept us out of the end zone and I think that was kind of me screwing (Murray) up on those," Kingsbury said.

Defensive consistency

Inside linebacker Jordan Hicks said for every good drive the Cardinals defense played, they had a bad one. The Cardinals forced a three-and-out to start the game and the next Dolphins possession was a 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive.

The Cardinals were without several starters due to injury and the coronavirus, but Hicks said that should not matter.

"At the end of the day, it doesn't matter who's out there," Hicks said. "We practice all these calls throughout the week. We know what what we have. To me, it's just focus."

Penalties played a factor. The Cardinals defense was flagged eight times, five of which were accepted.

There were also some blown coverages, like on this Miami touchdown:

Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa escaped a defender's grasp multiple times.

"It's not just one person, it's not just two people," Hicks said. "At some point, everybody was saying 'my bad' and when you have too many 'my bads' from that many different (teammates), it's going to look like the way it did today."

Special teams

One game after drilling the walk-off field goal to take down the 5-0 Seahawks, Gonzalez simply miss-kicked the ball, Kingsbury pointed out. "It was hard to see, I know he didn't get much of it, just like a miss-hit," Kingsbury said.

Kickoff returner Andy Isabella fumbled on a return that could have set the Dolphins up in the red zone, had Arizona not jumped on it.

Kirk lost four yards when he ran backwards on a punt return toward the end of the first half, and field position ended up mattering as the Cardinals punted back to Miami which then nailed a 56-yard field goal by Jason Sanders.