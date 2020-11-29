Throughout the run-up this week to the Cardinals game against the New England Patriots was the question of whether the status of quarterback Kyler Murray’s shoulder would result in the team having all three of their rostered quarterbacks active.

The answer turned out to be no. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury and his staff are obviously confident enough in Murray and backup Chris Streveler that Brett Hundley is inactive, as he has been for every game this season.

Also of some significance is that safety Charles Washington, who was inactive for the Week 11 game against the Seattle Seahawks because of a groin injury, is active.

Washington has played infrequently on defense this season with just 37 snaps and 32 came in Week 4 against Carolina when safety Budda Baker was out with a thumb injury. He plays often on special teams and could see more action on defense against the Patriots with safety Jalen Thompson (ankle) inactive.

The only true safeties active are Baker and Chris Banjo with Thompson out and Deionte Thompson on reserve/COVID-19. However, the increased role linebacker Isaiah Simmons is seeing on defense might result in him also playing more snaps in a safety role.

Meanwhile, wide receiver KeeSean Johnson, who has been inactive for the last five games, is active thanks to the absence of both Larry Fitzgerald and Trent Sherfield, who were also placed on reserve/COVID-19 late this week.

Along with Hundley and Thompson, the other inactive players for the Cardinals are running back Eno Benjamin, tackle Josh Miles and guard Justin Murray (hand injury).

The inactive players for the Patriots are quarterback Brian Hoyer, running back J.J. Taylor, defensive end Tashawn Bower, defensive tackle Byron Cowart and wide receiver Isaiah Ford.