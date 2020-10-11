SI.com
AllCardinals
WATCH: Every First Half Score from Cardinals-Jets

Mason Kern

                                               Arizona                           New York

First Downs                          16                                    10

3rd Down                            2-5                                  1-7

Total Net Yards                   273                                  151

Offensive Plays                   36                                    34

Average Gain                      7.6                                    4.4

Rushing Net                        75                                    82

Passing Net                        198                                   69

Penalties (Yards)               4 (25)                                3 (19)

Turnovers                             1                                       0

Punts (Average)               2 (43.5)                             4 (45.8)

Touchdowns                       2                                       0

Field Goals                         1-1                                     1-1

Time of Possession          13:45                                16:07

The Arizona Cardinals kicked off the scoring in Sunday's game against the Jets courtesy of a 29-yard touchdown run by rusher Chase Edmonds. It capped an eight-play, 89-yard drive that took 3:13 off the clock. It marked Edmonds' fourth touchdown in MetLife Stadium after a career performance there last season. Arizona takes a 7-0 lead.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray threw his sixth interception of the season on a tipped pass from linebacker Neville Hewitt that fell into the arms of Avery Williamson. It is the second interception Murray has thrown this season off a tipped pass, the first being in the season opener against the San Francisco 49ers.

Following the interception, the Jets were held scoreless through three downs, resulting in a 26-yard field goal from kicker Sam Ficken to make the score 7-3.

Murray rushed for his fifth touchdown of the season on a two-yard scamper that capped a 10-play, 75-yard drive that took 4:20 and extended the Cardinals lead to 14-7. He became the third player in NFL history to have five passing and five rushing scores through a team's first five games of the season.

The half ended after the Cardinals' offense effectively executed a two-minute drill that resulted in a 47-yard field goal from kicker Zane Gonzalez.

HALFTIME: Cardinals lead Jets 17-3

