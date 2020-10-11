WATCH: Every First Half Score from Cardinals-Jets

Arizona New York

First Downs 16 10

3rd Down 2-5 1-7

Total Net Yards 273 151

Offensive Plays 36 34

Average Gain 7.6 4.4

Rushing Net 75 82

Passing Net 198 69

Penalties (Yards) 4 (25) 3 (19)

Turnovers 1 0

Punts (Average) 2 (43.5) 4 (45.8)

Touchdowns 2 0

Field Goals 1-1 1-1

Time of Possession 13:45 16:07

The Arizona Cardinals kicked off the scoring in Sunday's game against the Jets courtesy of a 29-yard touchdown run by rusher Chase Edmonds. It capped an eight-play, 89-yard drive that took 3:13 off the clock. It marked Edmonds' fourth touchdown in MetLife Stadium after a career performance there last season. Arizona takes a 7-0 lead.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray threw his sixth interception of the season on a tipped pass from linebacker Neville Hewitt that fell into the arms of Avery Williamson. It is the second interception Murray has thrown this season off a tipped pass, the first being in the season opener against the San Francisco 49ers.

Following the interception, the Jets were held scoreless through three downs, resulting in a 26-yard field goal from kicker Sam Ficken to make the score 7-3.

Murray rushed for his fifth touchdown of the season on a two-yard scamper that capped a 10-play, 75-yard drive that took 4:20 and extended the Cardinals lead to 14-7. He became the third player in NFL history to have five passing and five rushing scores through a team's first five games of the season.

The half ended after the Cardinals' offense effectively executed a two-minute drill that resulted in a 47-yard field goal from kicker Zane Gonzalez.

HALFTIME: Cardinals lead Jets 17-3