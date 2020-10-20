WATCH: Every First Half Score From Cardinals-Cowboys

Arizona Dallas

First Downs 12 9

3rd Down 4-8 4-8

Total Net Yards 203 136

Offensive Plays 34 37

Average Gain 6.0 3.7

Rushing Net 75 66

Passing Net 128 70

Penalties (Yards) 3 (20) 4 (25)

Turnovers 0 2

Punts (Average) 3 (39.3) 3 (43.3)

Touchdowns 3 0

Time of Possession 13:26 16:44

The first big play for the Arizona Cardinals came before any scoring took place, when Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott lost a fumble forced by Arizona safety Budda Baker and recovered by defensive tackle Jordan Phillips.

The Cardinals started with the football and also kicked off the scoring on Monday Night Football, although it was not on the first offensive series. After driving the length of the field, quarterback Kyler Murray dropped it to wide receiver Christian Kirk for a six-yard end-around touchdown. It gave Murray his first touchdown pass of the day and Kirk's seventh touchdown at AT & T Stadium stemming back to his college career at Texas A & M. Cardinals take a 7-0 lead.

Elliott lost a fumble for the second time of the game after Phillips forced the ball out and cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. recovered.

After a Murray scramble and subsequent penalty set up the Cardinals on the Cowboys' half-yard line, Arizona running back Kenyan Drake rushed for a one-yard touchdown to give the franchise a 14-0 lead. It was Drake's tenth rushing score in the last nine games.

After attempting several deep shots and failing to test the Cowboys' secondary early in the game, Murray connected with Kirk for an 80-yard touchdown pass — his career high and second of the game. It gave the Cardinals a 21-0 lead.

The Cowboys finally answered to end the half, but failed to score a touchdown in the red zone and settled for a 34-yard field goal from kicker Greg Zuerlein to close the gap 21-3.

At the half, the Cardinals lead the Cowboys 21-3.