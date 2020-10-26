SI.com
AllCardinals
WATCH: Every First Half Scoring Play from Cardinals-Seahawks

Mason Kern

                                                SEATTLE                                       ARIZONA

First Downs                                 19                                                11

Third Down                                1-3                                              3-6

Total Net Yards                          377                                              216

Offensive Plays                           36                                                32

Average Gain                             10.5                                              6.8

Rushing Net                               127                                               30

Passing Net                               250                                               186

Penalties (Yards)                       3 (23)                                           3 (20)

Turnovers                                     1                                                   1

Punts (Average)                        0 (--)                                           1 (48.0)

Touchdowns                                3                                                  2

Field Goals                                 2-2                                               1-1

Time of Possession                  17:14                                            12:46

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson kickstarted the scoring on the opening drive, finding wide receiver Tyler Lockett for the three-yard touchdown pass. Wilson went 5-for-5 for 65 yards and a touchdown on the drive.

Following a three-and-out by the Cardinals on their first offensive series, Seattle kicker Jason Myers converted a 41-yard field goal on the Seahawks' ensuing possession to extend the lead to 10-0.

Arizona cut into the lead via a 35-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Kyler Murray to wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. It extended Hopkins' NFL-leading total to 57 touchdown receptions since entering the league in 2013, the most in that time. Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans is second with 54. Seattle still maintained a 10-7 lead after the extra point by kicker Zane Gonzalez.

Wilson and the Seahawks' offense was stifled again before a 44-yard field goal by Myers extended the lead to 13-7.

After a failed Cardinals offensive series, Wilson seemed poised to score again for the Seahawks until Arizona safety Budda Baker secured his second interception in two games. Seattle wide receiver DK Metcalf tracked him down to prevent a pick-six, though, and the Arizona offense was unable to score on four downs and turned possession over.

The Seahawks also forced a fumble on Hopkins, running back Carlos Hyde scampered 24 yards untouched into the end zone to extend the team's lead to 20-7.

The Cardinals were able to match offensively after Murray found wide receiver Christian Kirk in the back of the end zone for a touchdown after a 41-yard completion to tight end Dan Arnold set up the offense in the red zone. Arizona trimmed the lead to 20-14.

Yet, the Cardinals scored with 1:14 left in the half and Wilson made them pay, leading the Seahawks on a three-play, 75-yard drive in 31 seconds that ended on a 47-yard touchdown reception corralled in by Lockett, pushing the lead to 27-14.

The Cardinals were able to capitalize on all three of their timeouts to end the half and put the team in field goal range, where kicker Zane Gonzalez converted a 49-yard field goal as time expired despite a running into the kicker penalty. 

HALFTIME: Seahawks 27, Cardinals 17. Arizona gets the ball back to start the second half.

