WATCH: Every First Half Score from Cardinals-Football Team

At the half of Sunday's Week 2 matchup between Arizona and Washington, the Cardinals lead the Football Team .

As for team stats through two quarters, they are as follows:

ARIZONA WASHINGTON

First Downs: 11 5

3rd Down: 5-0 0-5

Total Net Yards: 244 96

Offensive Plays: 35 31

Average Gain: 7.1 3.1

Rushing Net: 66 54

Passing Net: 181 46

Penalties (Yds): 4 (40) 4 (27)

Turnovers: 1 0

Punts (Avg): 1 (57.0) 5 (49.2)

Touchdowns: 2 0

Field Goals: 2-2 0-0

Time of Possession: 16:04 13:56

With 9:14 left in the first quarter, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, his first scoring reception as a member of the franchise. It capped a 10-play, 48-yard drive that took 4:22 and gave the Cardinals a 7-0 lead after kicker Zane Gonzalez nailed the extra point.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray tossed his second interception in as many games to Washington safety Landon Collins. Wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Andy Isabella were running crossing routes and there appeared to be a miscommunication.

On the ensuing possession following the interception, Arizona defensive tackle Jordan Phillips strip sacked Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins, forcing a fumble that was recovered by Cardinals outside linebacker Chandler Jones.

Several series later, the Cardinals offense was forced to punt. On the return, Arizona tight end Darrell Daniels forced a fumble, which was recovered by long snapper Aaron Brewer.

The Cardinals ended the first quarter with a 14-yard touchdown scramble from Murray. He was practically untouched as he scampered into the end zone, finishing the quarter with four rushes for 41 yards. It capped a six-play, 40-yard drive that took 2:44 and was followed by a Gonzalez extra point for a 14-0 lead.

END OF FIRST QUARTER

Not as much scoring in the second quarter, the only additions coming from a pair of field goals from Gonzalez to put Arizona up 20-0. He redeems himself after missing one from 49 and 52 yards, respectively, in Week 1 with a 49- and 33-yarder through halftime Sunday.

HALFTIME: Arizona leads 20-0.