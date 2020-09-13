WATCH: Every First Half Scoring Play From Cardinals-49ers

At the half of Sunday's Week 1 matchup between San Francisco and Arizona, the 49ers lead the Cardinals 13-10.

As for team stats through two quarters, they are as follows:

ARIZONA SAN FRANCISCO

First Downs: 11 ` 9

3rd Down: 2-7 0-6

Total Net Yards: 174 222

Offensive Plays: 35 32

Average Gain: 5.0 6.9

Rushing Net: 56 64

Passing Net: 118 158

Penalties (Yds): 4 (40) 1 (5)

Turnovers: 1 0

Punts (Avg): 3 (50.0) 3 (25.3)

Touchdowns: 1 1

Field Goals: 1-2 2-2

Time of Possession: 12:52 17:08

The 49ers kicked off the scoring with a 52-yard field goal from kicker Robbie Gould. It capped a six-play, 41-yard drive that took 3:10 and put San Francisco up 3-0.

Following a stalled offensive possession by the Cardinals as a result of an intentional grounding penalty on Murray, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo led a one-play drive for a touchdown, connecting with running back Raheem Mostert for a 76-yard score to take a 10-0 lead. Mostert burned Arizona rookie inside linebacker Isaiah Simmons off the line of scrimmage via a slant route that he took the distance.

After several empty possessions, the Cardinals blocked a 49ers' punt. Inside linebacker Ezekiel Turner got his hand on it and outside linebacker Dennis Gardeck recovered.

On the first play of the ensuing possession, Murray found running back Chase Edmonds for a touchdown pass on a creative play call by head coach Kliff Kingsbury. Trimmed the lead to 10-7.

Cardinals kicker Zane Gonzalez missed a 52-yard field goal to keep the score 10-7.

Gould chips in a 24-yard field goal off an interception by safety Jaquiski Tartt thanks to a tipped pass by linebacker Dre Greenlaw. Niners take a 13-7 lead.

Gonzalez makes a career-long 56-yard field goal to trim the lead to three heading into halftime.

HALFTIME: San Francisco leads 13-10.