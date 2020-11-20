Cardinals-Seahawks GIFs that Keep on Giving

The 6-3 Arizona Cardinals take on the 6-3 Seattle Seahawks with both in the midst of a three-way tie for first place in the NFC West with the 6-3 Los Angeles Rams Thursday night on prime time in a rematch of what was an epic overtime Week 7 game between the two sides.

Overall, the NFC West has the best combined record of any division in the conference and Week 11 will be critical in maintaining that pace.

The Cardinals could end up in sole possession of first place or third place depending on what happens Thursday. Arizona is coming off a 32-30 win over the Buffalo Bills in which wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins caught a 43-yard Hail Mary touchdown with just two seconds on the clock. Meanwhile, Seattle has slumped since the 37-34 loss at State Farm Stadium, dropping their last two to the Bills and Rams, respectively.

The following are what AllCardinals is deeming the "GIFs that keep on giving" and will follow the main storyline trends from the game, as well as key highlights and moments captured by the broadcast.

As a reference, here is the "GIF of the Game" from the Cardinals Week 10 victory: Left tackle D.J. Humphries reaction to Hopkins' game-winner.

On the first play of the game, Cardinals defensive tackle Angelo Blackson sacked Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson for a six-yard loss.

Wilson finds wide receiver DK Metcalf for a 25-yard touchdown pass to kickoff the scoring. Cardinals safety Budda Baker seemingly slipped in coverage and Wilson had plenty of time to get out of the pocket, look downfield and make the throw.

Cardinals rookie inside linebacker Isaiah Simmons achieved his first career sack in the first quarter on Wilson.

After getting sacked by Seahawks defensive lineman L.J. Collier, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray appeared to be in some pain on the sideline. Reports say that he was wincing while throwing during Seattle's subsequent offensive series. He appears to be fine and heading out for the Cardinals next series.

With his first catch of the night in the second quarter, Hopkins became the youngest payer in NFL history to reach the 700-catch mark at 28 years and 166 days, besting the previous leader Larry Fitzgerald, who was 29 years and 23 days.

Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake tied the game at 7-7 with 13:51 left in the half on a 1-yard touchdown run. It was initially ruled a fumble on the field, but the call was reversed upon review.