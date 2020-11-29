SI.com
AllCardinals
Cardinals-Patriots GIFs that Keep on Giving

Mason Kern

The 6-4 Arizona Cardinals take on the 4-6 New England Patriots Sunday for the first head-to-head competition between the two franchises since September of 2016. It offers the chance for Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury to post an undefeated record against Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, who Kingsbury played for as a rookie quarterback in 2003.

The Cardinals currently sit in third place in the NFC West, with the Patriots in the same slot in the AFC East. Arizona is coming off a 28-21 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, while New England lost 27-20 to the Houston Texans.

The following are what AllCardinals is deeming the "GIFs that keep on giving" and will follow the main story-line trends from the game, as well as key highlights and moments captured by the broadcast.

As a reference, here is the "GIF of the Game" from the Cardinals Week 11 loss: Running backs Chase Edmonds and Kenyan Drake perform a popular Tik Tok dance in front of a monitor after Edmonds scored a receiving touchdown.

Make sure to head to the comment section and vote for the "GIF of the Game" from Sunday upon its conclusion.

In pregame with over an hour before kickoff, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was warming up his throwing shoulder, which has been the subject of speculation since Week 11 after reportedly suffering an AC joint sprain. Arizona kept just two quarterbacks active, indicating their confidence in Murray.

The Cardinals kicked off the scoring on a one-yard touchdown rush by running back Kenyan Drake. The drive started deep in Patriots territory courtesy of an interception by outside linebacker Markus Golden via a tip from inside linebacker Jordan Hicks as quarterback Cam Newton was finishing his forward throwing motion. Arizona leads 7-0 with 12:09 left in the first.

With 7:29 left in the first quarter, Cardinals inside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell is already up to four tackles and one sack. Gets to Newton to force a third-and-16 situation after blowing up running back James White.

Murray does not appear bothered by his shoulder thus far. He hits wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins for a 16-yard gain with a perfect spiral. The reception extended Hopkins' consecutive catch streak to 121 games — every NFL game he has played — and it is the fourth-longest active streak in the league.

The drive stalls, but kicker Zane Gonzalez converts a 47-yard field goal to extend the lead to 10-0.

Cardinals inside linebacker Isaiah Simmons gets flagged for a lowering the head to initiate contact penalty to extend the Patriots drive. Thoughts?

Patriots running back James White scores on a seven-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-2 on a pitch from Newton to cut the Cardinals lead to 10-7.

Simmons sacks Newton for a loss of nine yards to force a punt.

