Cardinals-Rams GIFs that Keep on Giving

The 6-5 Arizona Cardinals take on the 7-4 Los Angeles Rams Sunday for the first head-to-head competition between the two franchises of the season in a crucial NFC West showdown. It offers the chance for Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury to right the wrongs of the Cardinals history against the Rams under head coach Sean McVay.

The Cardinals currently sit in third place in the NFC West, with the Rams in second. Arizona is coming off a 20-17 loss to the New England Patriots on a last-second field goal. Meanwhile, the Rams enter off a 23-20 loss to the division-rival San Francisco 49ers.

The following are what AllCardinals is deeming the "GIFs that keep on giving" and will follow the main story-line trends from the game, as well as key highlights and moments captured by the broadcast.

As a reference, here is the "GIF of the Game" from the Cardinals Week 12 loss: Rookie inside linebacker Isaiah Simmons gets called for a questionable penalty on Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, extending the drive on a new set of downs and allowing New England better field position for the game-winning field goal.

The Cardinals opened up the scoring on the first drive of the game as quarterback Kyler Murray hit tight end Dan Arnold for a 59-yard touchdown. The Rams appeared to have a coverage bust as three defenders went for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Arizona takes a 7-0 lead.

An interesting decision by Rams' head coach Sean McVay to go for it on fourth-and-6 leads to a turnover on downs as quarterback Jared Goff cannot connect. Cardinals nose tackle Angelo Blackson forced pressure before the incomplete pass.