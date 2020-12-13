Cardinals-Giants GIFs that Keep on Giving

The 6-6 Arizona Cardinals take on the 5-7 New York Giants in Week 14 Sunday in a game that has massive playoff implications at stake. The Cardinals enter the contest losers of three straight and in four of the last five. Conversely, the Giants are on a four-game winning streak.

The Cardinals currently sit in third place in the NFC West, while the Giants top the NFC East. Arizona is coming off a 38-28 home loss to the Los Angeles Rams, while New York beat the Seattle Seahawks 17-12 with a backup quarterback.

The following are what AllCardinals is deeming the "GIFs that keep on giving" and will follow the main story-line trends from the game, as well as key highlights and moments captured by the broadcast. It will be updated in descending order, with the most recent at the top.

As a reference, here is the "GIF of the Game" from the Cardinals Week 13 loss: Quarterback Kyler Murray hits wide receiver KeeSean Johnson on a critical fourth-down conversion after a gutsy play call by head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Another Cardinals offensive drive stalls and the team has to settle for another Nugent field goal, this time from 37 yards out. Murray appeared to suffer a lower leg injury under pressure without much contact causing it, but he finished the drive and was smiling on the sidelines immediately after.

On the ensuing offensive possession, Murray was nearly intercepted on third down by Giants defensive back Logan Ryan. Hopkins broke it up and the Cardinals punted away.

Following the field goal, the Cardinals defense holds again after outside linebacker Dennis Gardeck sacked Jones to force a punt. It is Gardeck's fourth sack of the season.

The Cardinals take a 3-0 lead midway through the first quarter courtesy of a 34-yard field goal from kicker Mike Nugent, who was promoted to the active roster Saturday after the franchise downgraded kicker Zane Gonzalez (back) from questionable to out.

On the Giants first offensive drive, Cardinals outside linebacker Markus Golden strip sacked quarterback Daniel Jones and recovered the fumble before returning it 30 yards. Golden was traded by New York to Arizona at the deadline in exchange for a 2021 sixth-round draft pick. Yet, the Cardinals are unable to score points on the ensuing offensive possession, as they are stuffed on all four downs and give possession right back.

In warmups prior to the game, Cardinals safety Budda Baker gets loose. He needs just six tackles in the contest to achieve the century mark in the category for the third straight season.