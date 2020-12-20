Cardinals-Eagles GIFs that Keep on Giving

Highlight moments from the Arizona Cardinals Sunday Week 15 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 7-6 Arizona Cardinals take on the 4-8-1 Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15 Sunday in a game that has massive playoff implications. The Cardinals enter the contest after beating the New York Giants last week to stop a three-game losing skid. Meanwhile, the Eagles enter having beaten the New Orleans Saints in Week 14.

The Cardinals currently sit in third place in the NFC West, while the Eagles are in the same spot in the NFC East. Arizona currently owns the seventh and final NFC playoff spot, while Philadelphia still has a path to get there..

The following are what AllCardinals is deeming the "GIFs that keep on giving" and will follow the main story-line trends from the game, as well as key highlights and moments captured by the broadcast. It will be updated in descending order, with the most recent at the top.

As a reference, here is the "GIF of the Game" from the Cardinals Week 14 win: Outside linebacker Dennis Gardeck registers a sack, the team's sixth in the game out of eight total, on Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.

The GIFs will flow in descending order from most to least recent.

Amazing grab by Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald for a touchdown, his first of the season and 121st of his career.

The Eagles strip sack Murray and it is the Cardinals second lost fumble of the day.

Cardinals kicker Mike Nugent converts a 40-yard field goal. He is 5-for-5 on his attempts since being elevated in Week 14 with Zane Gonzalez out with a back injury.

Hopkins makes an impressive 45-yard catch through double coverage after losing his man.

Cardinals outside linebacker Markus Golden registered a tackle for loss after the Eagles tried to get tricky with a fake handoff.

Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds, who was questionable for the game with an ankle injury, recorded a receiving touchdown on the ensuing drive from the blocked punt.

Cardinals inside linebacker Ezekiel Turner blocks a punt and sets up the offense in the red zone.

Cardinals outside linebacker Dennis Gardeck sacks Hurts. It is his sixth sack of the year, second only behind outside linebacker Haason Reddick's 10.

Murray makes a man miss en route to his first rushing touchdown since Week 10 against the Buffalo Bills. It is his 11th rushing score of the season.

Immediately following the Hopkins fumble, the Cardinals defense forced a safety as quarterback Jalen Hurts was called for intentional grounding in the end zone. Arizona takes a 2-0 lead.

On the Cardinals first offensive drive of the game, Kyler Murray completed a pass to wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in the red zone from the 9-yard line. Hopkins fumbled at the 6-yard line and the Eagles recovered.