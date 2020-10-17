In the 50th season of Monday Night Football, the NFL has brought back a matchup from the very first year. The Arizona Cardinals, then from St. Louis, traveled to Dallas and defeated the Cowboys 38-0 on Nov. 16, 1970.

In the 2020 version of this matchup, the 3-2 Cardinals are looking to stay competitive in a brutal NFC West (the four teams are 14-6) while the Cowboys at 2-3 aim to stay atop the lowly NFC East (4-15-1).

Where to watch:

Television:

ESPN with Steve Levy, Louis Riddick, Brian Griese and Lisa Salters

Radio:

Westwood One Sports with Kevin Harlan and Kurt Warner

Arizona Sports 98.7 FM with Dave Pasch, Ron Wolfley and Paul Calvisi

KHOV 105.1 FM (Spanish) with Luis Hernandez and Rolando Cantu

Inside slant

Both the Cardinals and Cowboys suffered major injury blows last weekend. Arizona lost All-Pro edge rusher Chandler Jones for the year to biceps surgery and Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott required season-ending ankle surgery.

The Cardinals have done well at getting to the quarterback, and the attention Jones draws is a part of that. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said his entire team, all three phases, will need to step up to make up for Jones’ production.

"It really falls on all of us," Kingsbury said. "Offensively, score more points. Special teams-wise, get better field position. Then defensively, we've got to find a way to generate pressure."

The Cowboys are a difficult team to stop. They have scored the third-most points and have one of the deepest receiving arsenals in the NFL.

Andy Dalton replaces Prescott under center. He completed 9 of 11 throws last week and has nearly a decade of starting experience. Dallas gives him one of his best supporting casts with All-Pro running back Ezekiel Elliott and productive receivers Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb (Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray's college teammate) and Michael Gallup.

The Cardinals secondary will have a tough task, but this is the healthiest the group has been since Week 1 with the potential return of safeties Jalen Thompson and Chris Banjo from injury.

On the other side, the Cardinals offense has a great opportunity to show out as Dallas has the league’s worst scoring defense.

Last week was an auspicious step for Arizona's offense; Murray had his career-high in passing yards with 380 and nine different receivers caught passes. Wideout DeAndre Hopkins had his third 130-yard game of the season.

"It was good for us to go out last week and hit some deep shots against the Jets with (Hopkins) and just get the ball moving," receiver Christian Kirk said. "I think that's going to be the key for us early on Monday is just getting the ball in our playmakers' hands and getting Kyler in a rhythm."

Every Dallas game since Week 2 has been a shootout with neither team scoring fewer than 31 points. Cardinals games have been the opposite with no teams scoring more than 31 in five weeks.

Who’s in, who’s out

The Cardinals have a banged-up edge-rush group. Aside from Jones, outside linebacker Kylie Fitts (hamstring) is out while Devon Kennard (calf) and Dennis Gardeck (foot) are questionable.

Gardeck, with two sacks in Week 5, said he is confident he will be ready. Kingsbury said he is hopeful that Kennard plays.

"Devon is feeling better," Kingsbury said. "Still hopeful that he can go Monday night and it'll be a rotation."

The Cardinals also added two players to reserve/injured Saturday: rookie nose tackle Rashard Lawrence (calf) and starting right guard J.R. Sweezy (elbow). Justin Murray, who started 12 games last year, is expected to play in place of Sweezy on the line.

That could change because of a surprising addition to the injury report Saturday when left tackle D.J. Humphries was added to the report and is listed as questionable with a back issue.

As for Thompson, designated to return from reserve/injured (ankle), Kingsbury gave more details on how Monday could go for the Week-1 starter.

"We want to make sure he feels great and can do what he does out there," Kingsbury said. "I'm sure he'll be out there Monday night, trying it early and then we'll take it from there."

Any activation from reserve/injured would have to occur by 1 p.m. PT Monday.

As for Dallas, everybody who is not on reserve/injured is available. However, the list of Cowboys on reserve is lengthy. Along with Prescott sits left tackle Tyron Smith, right tackle La'el Collins, tight end Blake Jarwin and defensive tackle Gerald McCoy.

Some good news for Dallas, though, is that Pro Bowl linebacker Leighton Vander Esch will return from a collarbone injury.

Matchups

Texas quarterback duel

Murray was perhaps the most successful high-school quarterback in Texas history, going 43-0 at Allen High School near Dallas. He is making his first NFL start in a stadium in which he has won three state titles and a Big 12 Championship Game. He is 7-0 (6-0 as a starter) at AT & T Stadium.

"A lot of great memories," Murray said.

Dalton was not a bad Texas quarterback either, leading Katy High School in the Houston area to a state finals appearance and throwing 42 touchdowns in his senior season. Dalton is making his first start as the quarterback for a team in his home state.

More on Murray’s accolades in Texas here.

Cardinals secondary vs Dallas weapons

The Cowboys have three receivers in the top 20 for receiving yards plus Elliott is one of two players with four 100-yards-from-scrimmage games this year. They have the fifth-most yards per possession in the NFL.

The Cardinals being healthier in the back end should help, but this is the deepest offensive corps they will have faced.

As for the Dallas offense, they face a top-four third-down and red-zone defense. The Cardinals have allowed the second-fewest points out of Dallas' opponents so far (Los Angeles Rams). This will be a test for them as well, especially with a new quarterback.

Cardinals pass rush vs Cowboys O-line

Without Jones or Fitts and the statuses of Gardeck and Kennard in limbo, the Cardinals could see defensive tackle Zach Allen taking some snaps on the outside and Haason Reddick will be counted on heavily.

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said Allen played on the end in college and is capable of filling in there. He also said that Reddick looks very comfortable on the outside.

The Cardinals have 14 sacks so far, which is eighth-most in the league. Meanwhile, Dallas has the third-lowest adjusted sack rate. A clean pocket for Dalton would put immense pressure on the secondary to cover up the Dallas gauntlet of weapons, so having Allen and Reddick step up and getting Kennard and Gardeck back would be major.

Penalties vs penalties

The Cardinals are the most penalized team in football with 42 flags in five games. The Cowboys have 33, seventh-most in the league. Arizona stressed this week the importance of playing a clean game. Giving Dallas better field position or extra downs to work with on offense is a scary scenario. This is a Cowboys defense that the Cardinals should be able to score on, but penalties have halted their rhythm in multiple games this season already.

Predictions

Finally, some variation with the picks. After several weeks of agreements, this game is a bit different. It seems the group does agree that there will be lots of points.

Howard Balzer: Cardinals win 35-31

Mason Kern: Cowboys win 34-31

Alex Weiner: Cardinals win 32-27

Vegas line: Arizona -1