Who's In, Who's Out: Week 6 Inactives

Howard Balzer

Cardinals fans can breathe a sigh of relief, at least for now. Left tackle D.J. Humphries, who was added to the injury report Saturday with a back injury and was listed as limited in practice that day and questionable for the game against the Cowboys, is active for the Monday night game against Dallas.

In addition, outside linebacker Devon Kennard, who has missed the last two games because of a calf injury, is also active. Joining them are safety Chris Banjo, who missed the previous two games with a hamstring injury, and outside linebacker Dennis Gardeck, who was listed with a foot issue and missed Wednesday and Thursday's practices. Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, who attended his father's funeral during the weekend and missed Saturday's practice, is active.

There wasn’t much doubt about Banjo because he had full participation in practice all week.

Inactive for the Cardinals are quarterback Brett Hundley, wide receiver KeeSean Johnson, running back Eno Benjamin, outside linebackers Kylie Fitts and Isaiah Irving and tackle Josh Miles. Rookie tackle Josh Jones is also active.

There are only six inactive players and 48 active because the Cardinals have only 54 players on the roster, including the two players that were elevated Monday from the practice squad, defensive tackle Trevon Coley and linebacker Reggie Walker.

Three players were placed on reserve/injured this week — outside linebacker Chandler Jones (biceps, out for season), guard J.R. Sweezy (elbow) and nose tackle Rashard Lawrence (calf), but only two were added to the 53-man roster aside from the elevations: tight end Evan Baylis and Irving, who was signed from the Denver Broncos’ practice squad Thursday. Irving received a roster exemption as he traversed the league COVID-19 protocols and that exemption was officially lifted Monday.

The Cowboys also made several roster moves Monday. They officially placed quarterback Dak Prescott and defensive tackle Trysten Hill on reserve/injured and activated linebacker Leighton Vander Esch from reserve/injured/designated for return.

Dallas signed defensive tackle Justin Hamilton from the practice squad and elevated center Marcus Henry and safety Steven Parker from the practice squad.

Inactive for the Cowboys are quarterback Garrett Gilbert, wide receiver Malik Turner, cornerback Saivion Smith, safety Reggie Robinson and linebackers Rashad Smith and Luke Gifford.

