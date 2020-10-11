Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said that the energy was noticeably different pregame and early on Sunday compared to the past two weeks. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury agreed, saying: "I felt we played with a lot more energy; a lot more intensity throughout the week as well."

The Cardinals beat the New York Jets 30-10 on Sunday, snapping a two-game skid. Halfback Chase Edmonds said the team let their Week 3 loss to Detroit carry over to Carolina last Sunday, so it was vital to break that at MetLife Stadium.

A lot went right on both sides of the ball for Arizona, but it was not a perfect outing as there was a serious injury to one of the team's stars.

What went well

Playmakers

A noticeable difference from last week was the aggression. The Cardinals were oddly conservative in Carolina with a lot of plays in the flat. On Sunday, Murray was able to air it out more, and his receivers rewarded him.

Nine different receivers had a catch with DeAndre Hopkins leading the way with six. Hopkins could have his own category on this week’s "What Went Right." He had a masterful 37-yard touchdown catch, showing elite concentration and hands. He pulled in a pass while his left hand was being pulled, then he held on after getting hit by the safety. He now has three 130-yard games through Week 5.

"(Hopkins) shows you time and time again why he's the best receiver in the league," Murray said. "Then you got guys that you just put the ball in their hands and they make plays for you and it makes my job a lot easier."

Christian Kirk had the 10th five-catch game of his career, as he and Murray found a rhythm early.

Speaking of Murray …

Murray’s career day

Murray passed for a career-high 380 yards on Sunday. He finished 27-for-37, plus he had 31 rushing yards and a touchdown. Aside from a batted ball at the line of scrimmage that was intercepted, he was sharp all game, and relished the opportunities to go downfield.

"I felt like he was poised and progressing through his reads," Kingsbury said. "Kyler made some beautiful throws and guys finished it for him."

Having Hopkins and Larry Fitzgerald making tough catches always helps.

Defense

There were several areas on defense where the Cardinals stepped up. After a poor showing last week, they stood strong in third downs on Sunday, holding the Jets to 4-of-13 conversions.

In the red zone, the Jets reached the end zone once out of three chances. New York went for it on fourth-and-1 from the Cardinals 13, but inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell made a huge play on halfback Le’Veon Bell to force the turnover on downs.

Edge rusher Chandler Jones got injured in the second quarter (more on that below), but the Cardinals got solid performances from their depth. Dennis Gardeck, usually a special-teams player, had two sacks, Haason Reddick had a couple of quarterback hits and Kylie Fitts made some noise in the backfield.

"It is definitely exciting to see guys come in and step in and play well," safety Budda Baker said of those filling in for Jones.

What didn’t go well

Chandler Jones injured

The NFL’s leader in sacks since the 2012 season went back to the locker room during the second quarter. After the game, Kingsbury said Jones has a biceps injury, and if their evaluation is confirmed, he could miss the remainder of the season.

The Cardinals pass rush, aside from in Carolina, has been strong this season. Jones only has one sack, but he has seven quarterback hits on the year. Fellow edge rusher Devon Kennard has missed the last two games with a calf injury, so his return just got that much more vital.

Flags

Once again, the Cardinals got in their own away a lot. They had 10 flags for 59 yards. Five were on offense.

They did not have a devastating pass interference call late in the game like against Detroit, but the accumulation of 10 flags could have made a difference against a stronger team.

"Still not the rhythm with which we want to play, a lot of penalties moved us backwards and put us in some some more second-and-long and first-and-long situations that we didn't overcome," Kingsbury said.

The Cardinals were the third-most penalized team in football entering Week 5. They only had five flags last week, their season low. Sunday was a step backward.

Running consistency

Kenyan Drake had 19 yards on nine carries to start the game. Chase Edmonds had a 29-yard touchdown run, but just seven yards on two carries afterward (he was more involved in the passing game).

Eventually Drake found more of a rhythm, and Murray had a few solid runs of his own, but the run protection up front might have been the weakest aspect of Arizona’s offensive performance.