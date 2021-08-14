What Went Well for the Arizona Cardinals in Game 1

The Arizona Cardinals rookie class had a strong introduction, as did multiple veteran pick-ups against the Dallas Cowboys.

Off of the clutch boot of kicker Matt Prater, the Cardinals started the preseason strong with a walk-off 19-16 victory over the Dallas Cowboys Friday night. While the score ultimately won't matter to Arizona's end game, how several players started the year left head coach Kliff Kingsbury with plenty to be excited about.

"I thought it wasn't too big for them," Kingsbury said postgame about his younger players. "I know it's just a preseason game, but there are fans in the stands and it's NFL football against the Dallas Cowboys. So, they went out there and competed. Looked like the effort was good."

Here's what went right for Arizona in its first preseason game since 2019:

The rookies came to play

The Cardinals gave their rookies ample opportunity to prove themselves Friday. They did not waste any time.

On the second play from scrimmage, 2021 first-round pick linebacker Zaven Collins busted into the backfield and dropped running back Tony Pollard for a loss of two. The play showed his burst, athleticism and strong tackling ability.

Collins was subbed out in the second quarter, and he finished with two tackles and a quarterback hit.

"I felt pretty poised," Collins said postgame. "I felt comfortable within our defense, with our schemes that we had drawn up and with what we had installed going in."

Second-round wide receiver Rondale Moore was featured often throughout the first half, especially in the opening 15 minutes. His versatility shined through, as he was featured on a sweep, misdirection, bootleg and a screen. He finished with five touches for 39 yards.

Arizona used a fourth-round choice on Florida cornerback Marco Wilson, who knocked away three of the six passes thrown his way Friday. One was on fourth down and another on third down, both in the red zone.

Sixth-round cornerback Tay Gowan, who opted out of his college season in 2020, played a lot during the second half and batted a pass down. Outside linebacker Victor Dimukeje recovered a fumble.

The 2021 rookie class had a lot to do, and it held up strong in its first impression.

Veteran additions showed what was missing

The Cardinals were 25th in the NFL in field-goal percentage last season and hit just 10 of 15 kicks between 40-49 yards. Kicker Zane Gonzalez left a lot of points on the board in the final two minutes, notably when he missed short from 49 yards in a game-tying situation against Miami in Week 9.

The Cardinals brought in 37-year-old Prater to shore up the position, and the veteran made an impressive first start just three days after his birthday. He knocked down all four of his field-goal tries and his lone extra-point attempt.

With 1:51 left, Prater drilled a 48-yard kick right down the middle of the uprights to tie the game at 16. The Cardinals got the ball back soon after and gave him a chance to win the game from 47 yards out. Prater tucked the ball inside the right upright to deliver the win as time expired.

Arizona's management also saw the need to upgrade at backup quarterback behind Kyler Murray. Colt McCoy signed a one-year deal, and he started Friday's game.

McCoy completed six of seven throws for 69 yards which included a perfectly thrown deep ball down the right sideline to wide receiver Christian Kirk that gained 34 yards.

He and 2020 backup quarterback Chris Streveler have very different skillsets, both of which were on display Friday. Streveler ran for 55 yards to lead the team, barreling through defenders in the process. However, McCoy is the more capable thrower and has more pocket awareness, making him the steadier pick to relieve Murray should that be necessary.

Eno Benjamin's first cracks

After being selected in the seventh round of the 2020 draft, running back Eno Benjamin was left inactive for all 16 games of his rookie year. With no NFL preseason games last summer, the most recent game he played was at Arizona State in 2019 before Friday night arrived.

"First time being out there in a while, I'm just glad to be back, get my feet under myself and am ready to go," Benjamin said postgame.

Benjamin carried the ball five times for 50 yards and scored a rushing touchdown, the only time Arizona reached the end zone all night. His highlight play came in the third quarter. Benjamin received the handoff on a draw and cut to the outside where there was plentiful green grass ahead. He gained 38 yards.

"We've always known what he can do when the ball is in his hands and he's a dynamic runner, has great vision, great feet, exceptional for the position," Kingsbury said. "Last year was unfortunate for him that he didn't get those preseason reps, but he's done a really nice job in camp. Much more focused, much more dialed in and is playing at a high level."

The former Sun Devil also returned three kicks and gained 35, 24 and 25 yards respectively. Arizona was 22nd in the league in kickoff return DVOA last year, so Benjamin could provide a solution if he continues to perform well.

Benjamin is fighting for the third-string halfback spot with Jonathan Ward, but excelling on special teams could give him another route to consistent snaps.