What Went Well for Cardinals in Game 2

Not a lot went Arizona's way, but Friday night was not void of some promising outings.

Through roughly the first 22 minutes of Friday's preseason matchup between the Cardinals and Chiefs, the starting unit for both sides produced just three points.

Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury described his first-unit offense—minus receiver DeAndre Hopkins, tight end Maxx Williams and left guard Justin Pugh—as not sharp Friday night. Quarterback Kyler Murray and the remaining starters played three possessions and finished having lost a yard.

Arizona fell behind 10-0 at halftime, but won the final 30 minutes 10-7 behind some promising performances from the team's depth.

What went well

Second-half quarterbacks

Arizona's two possessions after Murray came out finished with a three-and-out and an interception by backup Colt McCoy.

But, in the second half, McCoy led a 14-play, 72-yard drive that ended with a Cardinals field goal, their first score of the game. He passed for 43 yards and ran for another 20 during the possession, showing some versatility after not carrying the ball last week.

Chris Streveler took over early in the fourth quarter. He only ran one drive, as the Cardinals defense could not get off the field for the final nine minutes.

The possession went for 12 plays and 88 yards. While Streveler's main weapon last week was his legs, this time he stepped up with his arm. He completed 5 of 6 throws for 74 yards.

The Cardinals lone touchdown came on a deep fade from Streveler to tight end Ross Travis, who made an over-the-shoulder grab with a defender draped on his back.

WR KeeSean Johnson, WR Greg Dortch, TE Ross Travis

The top-three Cardinals receivers from Friday are all fighting for a role come Week 1.

Johnson caught two passes for 34 yards and had the first 20-yard play of the game for Arizona. He's making a case to be the fifth receiver on the depth chart.

Dortch signed less than two weeks before making his debut last week, when he caught two passes for 27 yards.

He one-upped himself Friday with three receptions for 44 yards. Against backup defenders, Dortch has done a nice job getting open. Streveler hit him on the run in the fourth quarter and Dortch juggled the ball in the air and secured it before making contact with a defender.

Travis made two catches including the touchdown. With a wide-open battle for the final tight-end spot, or spots, Travis was the standout offensively among the group during the game.

CB Byron Murphy Jr.

Murphy made the play of the first half for the Cardinals when he intercepted Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the end zone.

Mahomes was flushed out of the pocket, rolling to his right. Murphy was part of a double team on tight end Travis Kelce, but as Mahomes moved, Murphy followed him. Mahomes tried to fit the ball through a tight window along the sideline, but Murphy was positioned perfectly. He dragged his toe to get both feet in and made the catch near the front corner of the end zone.

"I knew the receiver was going to be on the front pylon or the back pylon so I just followed (Mahomes), he threw the ball and I made a great play," Murphy said postgame.

Murphy also finished with three tackles and played terrific in man coverage.