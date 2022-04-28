The NFL Draft is here and a new wave of Arizona Cardinals players will hear their names called.

With the 23rd pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Arizona Cardinals select . . .

A new wave of Cardinals will hear their names called over the next three days as the NFL Draft begins Thursday evening.

Arizona has taken defensive players in each of the past two first rounds, but with admitted needs on both sides of the ball, there are many ways the organization can go with No. 23.

Below will be key information to know before the Jacksonville Jaguars are on the clock with the first pick:

Day 1 (Round 1): Thursday 5 p.m. Arizona time

Day 2 (Rounds 2-3): Friday 4 p.m. Arizona time

Day 3 (Rounds 4-7): Saturday 9 a.m. Arizona time

The draft will be hosted in Las Vegas.

Cardinals picks

Round 1: Pick 23

Round 2: Pick 55

Round 3: Pick 87

Round 4: N/A (Marco Wilson trade)

Round 5: N/A (Zach Ertz trade)

Round 6: Picks 201, 215 (compensatory for Kenyan Drake)

Round 7: Picks 244, 256 (compensatory for Dan Arnold), 257 (compensatory for Angelo Blackson)

Team needs

Cardinals general manager Steve Keim listed three positions of need heading into the draft: edge rusher, cornerback and wide receiver.

Arizona lost its all-time leader in sacks this offseason, as edge rusher Chandler Jones departed for the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency. The Cardinals did not sign a replacement ahead of the draft, leaving the hole open for an opportunity to grab someone.

Cornerback was a need last year that Arizona aided by trading up to take Wilson in the fourth round. He and cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. return, but the need for another outside corner persists.

At receiver, Arizona lost Christian Kirk in free agency and did not add anyone new to the room ahead of Thursday. They brought back unrestricted free agent A.J. Green and Antoine Wesley on an exclusive-rights deal.

Edge depth: Markus Golden, Victor Dimukeje, Devon Kennard, Dennis Gardeck

Cornerback depth: Wilson, Murphy, Jeff Gladney, Antonio Hamilton, Breon Borders, Nate Brooks

Wide receiver depth: DeAndre Hopkins, Rondale Moore, Wesley, Green, Andy Isabella, Andre Baccellia, Greg Dortch

"When you look at the big picture and then also look at some of the things I like to factor in, I think about free agency," Keim said last week.

"When guys get to free agency and they get paid the kind of money they get, you're looking at left tackles, corners, guys that are really hard to find, obviously quarterbacks, now receivers are playing into that a little bit honestly. When you see some of the salaries that these guys are getting at the receiver position, if you can get a No. 1 receiver, there's no reason not to take one."

More from Keim's pre-draft comments here.

Mock Draft Mania

This is a particularly difficult draft to pin down as reflected in mock drafts across major outlets.

This made for some variance with the Cardinals' pick at No. 23, with a major influence being who remains on the board at their selection.

"The hardest part is trying to think about who is legitimately going to be there," Keim said. "You always sort of play it out in your mind and you think about different scenarios. And you have to go through that. And that's why we have our mock drafts and some of those exercises that certainly helped the process."

Keim also mentioned the possibility of trading up for a playmaker the organization is excited about or moving down if they have similar grades on a handful of players on the board.

With that said, here are a handful of popular players mocked to the Cardinals.

WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas

6-foot-2, 225-pound target with smooth movements and physicality

Made the All-SEC first team in 2021 after catching 66 passes with 11 touchdowns

EDGE George Karlaftis, Purdue:

Strong motor pass rusher who learned the game later in life

Had 11.5 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles in 12 games last season

G Zion Johnson, Boston College:

312-pound guard

Could be a long-term anchor on a largely veteran offensive line

Was an Associated Press All-American last year after starting 12 games

CB Trent McDuffie, Washington:

Speedy corner

Can play inside or outside

Could add to the tradition of UW defensive backs playing with the Cardinals (Murphy, Budda Baker).

CB Kaiir Elam, Florida:

A tall and physical corner

Ran a 4.39 40-yard dash at the Combine

Was an All-SEC first-team member in 2020

Check out the Fan Nation publishers mock draft here.