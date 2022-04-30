The Arizona Cardinals selected took Penn State OLB Jesse Luketa and Oklahoma G Marquis Hayes in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Arizona Cardinals' draft came to a close with two picks late in the seventh round: Penn State linebacker Jesse Luketa at No. 256 and Oklahoma guard Marquis Hayes at No. 257.

Luketa was third-team All-Big Ten last year after making 53 total tackles in 12 games.

He grew up in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada and went to high school in Pennsylvania.

At 6-foot-3, 256 pounds, Luketa began the 2021 season at inside linebacker, but moved outside due to injuries.

"We needed help at the position due to injury, and I just took it upon myself where I was like, 'Listen, I've shown the past few years I could play linebacker, I have the ability to play the defensive end position," Luketa said. "I've always been a team-first individual."

He was especially disruptive in Penn State's bowl game against Arkansas, as he tallied nine tackles including one for a loss.

"You turn on the tape, he's physical, he's disruptive," general manager Steve Keim said. "He plays inside, he plays outside, he can play special teams, and the kid plays with passion."

The Cardinals previously drafted edge rusher Cameron Thomas of San Diego State and Myjai Sanders from Cincinnati in the third round.

Hayes is a 6-foot-5, 318-pound guard who started 13 games last year for the Sooners.

He was teammates with Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver Marquise Brown in 2017 and 2018. Hayes redshirted in 2017 and played three games as a backup the following year.

"I know Kyler; we're good friends," Hayes said. "And also Hollywood Brown, so that's good, familiar relationships right there."

He became OU's starter at left guard in 2020 and carried that role into last year.

SI's NFL Draft Bible complimented the guard's power while knocking his athleticism.

Marquis Hayes is an experienced starter at guard for the Sooners that may struggle to stick on a final roster because of his limited athletic ability that hinders his overall game. With his physical limitations, he will need to play in a system that allows him to stay in a phone booth without having to move off his original spot.

Hayes told the media that he can improve his flexibility and hand placement, but he feels he can dominate the line of scrimmage.

"Big, physical guy, really powerful with the point of attack, thought he played a little bit better in 2020, but has put together a nice career in Oklahoma," Keim said.