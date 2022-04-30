The Arizona Cardinals added depth to their offensive arsenal room by drafting tight end Trey McBride in the second round.

The Arizona Cardinals selected tight end Trey McBride of Colorado State with the No. 55 pick in the second round of the NFL Draft on Friday.

McBride is a 6-foot-4, 246-pound prospect whom general manager Steve Keim said was "by far" the highest-graded player left on his board.

The former Ram won the 2021 John Mackey Award for top tight end in the country after catching 90 passes for 1,121 yards.

The newest Cardinal was also an Associated Press All-American, and Keim called him the best tight end in the draft.

"The guy can do it all," Keim said. "He can play inline, he can flex, he can motion, he can play out of the backfield. He's got tremendous hands, great catch radius, really strong in a crowd. Character is off the charts, three-time captain. Phenomenal leader. Just thankful he was there."

McBride spoke with Arizona media after being selected and described himself as someone who can do everything asked of him.

"I'm a guy who can be an asset in the run game, can go and put people on their backs and make plays," McBride said. "I think I'm also a guy who can go and catch balls and be a third-down tight end."

McBride joins a position group including Zach Ertz, Maxx Williams and Stephen Anderson.

All three signed contracts with the Cardinals this offseason with Ertz agreeing to a three-year deal. Williams is coming off a torn ACL he suffered in Week 5, and head coach Kliff Kingsbury gave no timetable on his return.

Plus, Williams has no guaranteed money in his one-year deal.

Kingsbury also said the team can never have too much depth at the position, and Keim stated that the pick set them up for the future, as well.

"He was way up on our board, way up on our rankings whether it be personnel or coaches and so that was a big get for us," Kingsbury said.

McBride said he has not been given an indication of his role, but he is eager to learn from veterans like Ertz.

SI.com's NFL Draft Bible ranked him second among tight ends in this class, stating he is a well-rounded prospect who could be an early contributor:

Thick, muscular and physical tight end with above-average athleticism. McBride is a very good blocker in-line, opening lanes and finishing. He has strong hands, route running skills and enough athleticism to impact the passing game consistently. McBride projects as a very good backup who can be an early starter early on. Because he is already technically sound, his ceiling is a solid starter as he does not possess transcendent traits.

McBride said he has also spent a lot of time in Arizona training at Exos, and he loves the area.

The Cardinals' next pick is No. 87 in the third round, followed by No. 100. They received the No. 100 pick and wide receiver Marquise Brown in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens for a first-round pick on Thursday.

Arizona has five Day-3 selections on tap, three of which are in the seventh round.