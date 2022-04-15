A look at the prospects connected to the Arizona Cardinals this week with the NFL Draft nearing.

The NFL Draft is less than two weeks away.

The Cardinals lost more key players than added new ones during free agency and have eight picks to build out the roster.

They were the oldest team in the NFL by average age heading into last season, according to Over the Cap, and are in need of young difference-makers on rookie contracts.

Let's go through some of the reports this week of prospects who visited or have scheduled visits with the Cardinals:

WR Jameson Williams, Alabama

Williams was a home-run hitter for the Crimson Tide in 2021, his first season after transferring from Ohio State.

With speed to burn and long arms, he gained 1,947 all-purpose yards to lead the SEC. The Associated Press named him a first-team All-American.

Williams, though, will require patience from his next team, as he tore his ACL during the national championship game against Georgia.

How his injury affects his draft position has conflicted mock draft makers from national outlets, as his range seems to to be anywhere in the first round.

Jordan Schultz reported this week that Williams will meet with the Cardinals next week.

DB/LB Tariq Carpenter, Georgia Tech

Carpenter is a strong tackler and versatile defender who lined up at strong safety, in the box and in the slot at Georgia Tech.

The Draft Network reported this week that Carpenter has a top-30 visit scheduled with the Cardinals.

He is 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, so he has the frame to set up at outside linebacker if needed there as well.

Carpenter is a projected late-round pick.

EDGE George Karlaftis, Purdue

NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported Monday that Karlaftis visited the Cardinals last week.

The protected first-round pick from Athens, Greece, earned a spot on the All-Big Ten first team for the 2021 season in which he secured three sacks, 6.5 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles.

The Cardinals' pass rush lost a lot of firepower this offseason as Chandler Jones left for the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency.

More here.

TE Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina

The Cardinals addressed the tight-end position this offseason by re-signing Zach Ertz and Maxx Williams and adding former Los Angeles Charger Stephen Anderson.

Likely will reportedly meet with the Cardinals next week, according to multiple outlets.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound tight end was a 2021 second-team All-American after catching 59 passes for 912 yards in 13 games.

He is a projected mid-round pick.

RB Jerome Ford, Cincinnati

Schultz reported that Ford was scheduled to visit the Cardinals this week.

Arizona re-signed running back James Conner this offseason, but has not replaced Chase Edmonds, who left in free agency.

Ford is a 2021 All-AAC first-team member, gaining 1,242 yards rushing for the Bearcats last year. He is 5-foot-11, 220 pounds, smaller than Conner but bigger than Edmonds.

Ford is a projected mid-round pick and could be an option for Arizona in the third round.

QB Brock Purdy, Iowa State

Purdy worked out for the Cardinals on Thursday, according to Pelissero.

The former Perry High School quarterback (Gilbert) completed 71.7% of his passes last season for the Cyclones.

More here.

CB Chase Lucas and LB Darien Butler, Arizona State

A pair of Sun Devils worked out for the Cardinals on Thursday, according to ESPN's Matt Miller.

Lucas played 53 games for ASU from 2016-22. He was an All-Pac-12 honorable mention in 2021.

Butler made the 2021 All-Pac-12 second team after racking up 18 tackles for loss or no gain, second in the conference. The athletic linebacker was a starter at ASU since his freshman season.