Arizona Cardinals Monday Mock Draft Roundup

This is draft month, and more mocks present more options for the Arizona Cardinals.

It is the first Monday of April, NFL Draft month.

The Pro Days are winding down and the free agency chaos has waned over the past couple of weeks. Teams are getting better ideas of who to target to complete their rosters, and many of Monday's mocks project the Cardinals will look at two key areas: cornerback and offensive playmaker.

Cornerback

The Cardinals have signed veterans Malcolm Butler and Robert Alford on one-year contracts to line up on the outside during free agency, with third-year pro Byron Murphy Jr. in the slot. The team will also reportedly meet with former Washington and Seattle corner Quinton Dunbar this week.

Still, Arizona has little depth at corner, especially beyond this year.

Si.com's Monday mock draft had the Cardinals going with Northwestern cornerback Greg Newsome II at No. 16.

From SI's Cory McCann Erzing: "Greg Newsome II is a high-level athlete with excellent feet, burst, fluidity, physicality and length. While he is completely scheme-versatile, he will thrive immediately in off-man coverage and zone coverage."

Newsome allowed a passer rating of 31.7, lowest in the Power 5, per Pro Football Focus.

He mentioned during his Pro Day media availability that he is working on getting stronger, but his speed and athleticism stand out. He ran a 4.31 unofficial 40-yard dash during his Pro Day.

The Athletic and CBS Sports had South Carolina's Jaycee Horn landing in the Valley.

Horn, son of former NFL receiver Joe Horn, is a stronger, more physical presence at corner, who also impressed with a 4.39 time in the 40.

"I feel like I fit in well and it would be a blessing to go play in Arizona," Horn said during his Pro Day press conference.

He said he needs to improve on his tackling, but The Athletic's Ben Standig said that Horn to Arizona is a trendy prediction for clear reasons.

Wide receiver

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury already mentioned how deep this receiver class is earlier this offseason.

Rashod Bateman from Minnesota is a versatile target who is projected by many to get drafted around where the Cardinals pick. He did not disclose what teams he has had conversations with during his press conference last week, but PFF went in another direction on Monday.

It published its projection that Ole Miss slot receiver Elijah Moore would end up in Arizona. The fit is clear. Arizona added A.J. Green this offseason to line up opposite DeAndre Hopkins, while franchise icon Larry Fitzgerald continues to ponder retirement.

The Cardinals could use a more natural slot than Christian Kirk, who instead could line up more on the outside or stretch the field in 10-personnel.

Moore was fifth in college football in yards after the catch and was an All-America first-team member for 2020.

Running back

Ian Cummings of Pro Football Network has the Cardinals finding their replacement for running back Kenyan Drake. He projects they will select fellow Alabama product Najee Harris at 16.

CBS Sports had the Cardinals taking Harris in the second round after grabbing Horn in the first. That would be wishful thinking since Harris is widely considered the top running back in his class, and there have been running backs taken in the first round in every draft since 2014.

Harris has typically been projected to land somewhere in between the Cardinals' two picks.

McCann Erzing said: "Harris has a rare combination of size, quick feet, power and pass-catching ability. He will be an impact player early in his career."

Harris owns the school record for rushing yards and touchdown runs at Alabama and was one of the most prominent pass-catching backs in college football.

Pairing running back Chase Edmonds and quarterback Kyler Murray with Harris in the backfield behind a Pro Bowl center in Rodney Hudson could grow a run game that underperformed down the stretch last year.

Edge

NBC Sports' mock projected Arizona to take Georgia edge rusher Azeez Ojulari. The Cardinals have Chandler Jones and Markus Golden slated to rush the passer on the edges and J.J. Watt from the inside. All three of those players are 30 or older, so the Ojulari pick would add youth to the defensive corps going forward plus provide a premier pass-rushing prospect to deepen the unit this season.

The Cardinals brought 2020 first-round linebacker Isaiah Simmons along slowly, so if Ojulari is their guy, they can do the same with him as he learns under more established veterans.