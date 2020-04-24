AllCardinals
Arizona Cardinals NFL Draft Day 2 Live Blog

Mason Kern

The mystery was solved last night when the Arizona Cardinals selected Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Many analysts were surprised that Simmons fell to the Cardinals, and the franchise's strategy was certainly to take best player available considering their haul at the position in free agency. However, Simmons is considered a positionless player who is extremely versatile and adaptable on the defense.

In fact, when asked what position he plays at the NFL Scouting Combine, Simmons had a succinct answer: "Defense."

SI.com graded all of the pick in the first round based on team and the Cardinals came in relatively lower than expected at a B-. Here's why.

"Where will he play? We know the uber-versatile Clemson star can operate at almost any position—that’s why he was drafted as high as he was. But in Arizona’s 3-4, one-gap-based scheme, will he be seen more as a cover linebacker or as a hard-hitting safety? The Cardinals themselves may not yet fully know (though they wouldn’t have drafted Simmons No. 8 overall if they didn’t at least have a hunch). Pairing him with Budda Baker gives Arizona two dynamic movable chess pieces, which will help a defense that has struggled mightily on third down."

Still, Cardinals general manager Steve Keim and head coach Kliff Kingsbury were beaming with their selection. Keim went as far as to say that Simmons is an "elite" player and that he was top 5 on the organization's board. His fall to No. 8 benefits a linebacker room that also features All-Pro Chandler Jones, consistent starter Jordan Hicks, as well as newly-acquired Devon Kennard (Detroit Lions) and De'Vondre Campbell (Atlanta Falcons).

So, how will the Cardinals fare on Day 2? They do not have a second-round pick as a result of the trade with the Texans that sent running back David Johnson to Houston in exchange for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Here is a full list of the Cardinals' 2020 draft picks, including their overall spot:

  • First round (8th overall): Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons
  • Third round (72nd)
  • Fourth round (114th)
  • Fourth round (131st)
  • Sixth round (202nd)
  • Seventh round (222nd)
