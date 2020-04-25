AllCardinals
Cardinals select Houston tackle Josh Jones No. 72 on Day 2 of NFL Draft

Mason Kern

With the No. 72 overall pick in the third round on Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft — gone virtual — the Arizona Cardinals selected Houston tackle Josh Jones. This, after the team took Clemson linebacker Isaiah Smith No. 8 overall in the first round on Day 1. 

The Cardinals had been widely predicted to take a tackle with their No. 8 pick, but deviated and went best available with Simmons. Now, they come back in round three with a talented player who was projected to go higher in various mock drafts, considered to be a top-50 player by Mel Kiper. Evaluator Rob Rang had him at 37 on his board.

The word is some poor testing at the Combine might have led to him going later than many expected. Jones is considered raw and needing work on fundamentals and technique, but that's where NFL coaching will be important. He was mentioned in our preview video earlier today, but never thought a player projected to be a first-round choice in some mock drafts would last until 72nd overall.

The organization supplemented its need in the tackle spot with the pick after then-rookie quarterback Kyler Murray was sacked 48 times for 309 lost yards last season.

Jones will likely start off on the right side of the line in competition with recently re-signed Marcus Gilbert and Justin Murray, but will likely also get work on the left side. The first move the franchise made in free agency (and actually before the official start of the new league year) was to lock down left tackle D.J. Humphries on a three-year contract extension. Now, the Cardinals add more depth to fuel the competition in the offensive line room.

The organization used its sole pick of the day on Jones. Here is a full list of the Cardinals' 2020 draft picks, including their overall spot for the remainder of the event:

  • First round (8th overall): Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons
  • Third round (72nd): Houston tackle Josh Jones
  • Fourth round (114th)
  • Fourth round (131st)
  • Sixth round (202nd)
  • Seventh round (222nd)
