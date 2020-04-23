AllCardinals
Arizona Cardinals NFL Draft Live Blog

Mason Kern

The day has finally arrived.

In an offseason filled with unknown and empty of traditional sports news due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's NFL Draft is shaping up to be an extremely exciting, chaotic affair. Adding to the natural mystery of the event is how it will be operated in a virtual format. Commissioner Roger Goodell will be reading the selections from his home basement and general managers across the 32 franchises will work out of home offices as well.

For the Arizona Cardinals, they own the rights to the No. 8 overall pick in the first round. They will have one selection in each round except for the second and fifth and two in the fourth round. The franchise dealt their second-round pick in the trade with the Houston Texans for DeAndre Hopkins.

In July's supplemental draft, the Cardinals spent their own fifth-round pick when they took safety Jalen Thompson. They had also received another fifth-round pick in the trade sending quarterback Josh Rosen to the Miami Dolphins. However, after the team made another deal with the Dolphins to acquire running back Kenyan Drake, it was for a conditional sixth-round pick that had the potential of becoming a fifth-rounder if Drake achieved certain conditions with his performance. He did; and the pick turned into a fifth-rounder.

Here is a full list of the Cardinals' 2020 draft picks, including their overall spot:

  • First round (8th overall)
  • Third round (72nd)
  • Fourth round (114th)
  • Fourth round (131st)
  • Sixth round (202nd)
  • Seventh round (222nd)

*11:00 a.m. PT update: K Zane Gonzalez signs one-year RFA tender offer of $3.259 million.

GM Report

