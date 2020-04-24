AllCardinals
Arizona Cardinals Select Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons at No. 8 Overal

Mason Kern

It finally happened.

With the No. 8 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft — gone virtual — the Arizona Cardinals selected linebacker Isaiah Simmons out of Clemson. The move comes off the heels of the previous seven picks as follows: Cincinnati Bengals — Joe Burrow, quarterback, LSU; Washington Redskins — Chase Young, defensive end; Detroit Lions — Jeff Okudah, cornerback, Ohio State; New York Giants — Andrew Thomas, tackle, Georgia; Miami Dolphins — Tua Tagovailoa, quarterback, Alabama; Los Angeles Chargers — Justin Herbert, quarterback, Oregon; Carolina Panthers — Derrick Brown, defensive tackle, Auburn.

The impact that Simmons will make cannot be understated. The organization is clearly confident in his abilities and he supplements a position group that already features newly-added Devon Kennard and De'Vondre Campbell alongside All-Pro Chandler Jones and starter Jordan Hicks.

Most important is that Simmons, a former track star at Clemson, won't be just a linebacker. In the spirit of Tyrann Mathieu, he can play all over the field in the box at linebacker or in the secondary. He is what scouts like call simply "a football player." In Peter King's mock draft this week on nbcsports.com, he had the Cardinals selecting Simmons and listed him as "defensive player."

The Cardinals had been widely predicted to take a tackle with their No. 8 pick. The organization is still in desperate need of help in that department after then-rookie quarterback Kyler Murray was sacked 48 times for 309 lost yards last season. This position still may be one that is targeted in later rounds.

Simmons joins a newly-configured Cardinals roster that also saw the acquisition of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins from the Houston Texans in exchange for David Johnson. The organization also supplemented their defensive front seven by signing defensive linemen Jordan Phillips from the Buffalo Bills and Trevon Coley from the Indianapolis Colts, as well as linebackers Kennard from the Detroit Lions and Campbell from the Atlanta Falcons.

Here is a full list of the Cardinals' 2020 draft picks, including their overall spot for the remainder of the event:

  • First round (8th overall): Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons
  • Third round (72nd)
  • Fourth round (114th)
  • Fourth round (131st)
  • Sixth round (202nd)
  • Seventh round (222nd)
