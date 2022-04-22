Kyler Murray has a wish list.

No, not only for his contract extension with the Arizona Cardinals, but for draft prospects.

Arizona owns the No. 23 pick in the first round next Thursday, and general manager Steve Keim said Murray has been an engaged team member during the pre-draft process.

"He's fun . . . He's a football junkie," Keim told reporters on Thursday. "I love to hear from our players, particularly Kyler and (DeAndre Hopkins). And some of those guys, when you have a number of guys that are so involved, Carson Palmer was like this, you get a different perspective from players, which is good."

Last year, Murray sent Keim videos of Purdue receiver Rondale Moore, whom the Cardinals then selected in the second round.

The general manager commented that he and Murray have spoken recently, despite reported and publicized tension between Murray and the Cardinals regarding contract extension negotiations.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said he and the fourth-year quarterback, who share an agent in Erik Burkhardt, consistently talk football, including roster moves and the draft.

"We just talk football, we talk how we can get better schematically, X's and O's," Kingsbury said on Thursday. "He always wants to know about personnel, who we're bringing in, who we're trying to sign, who we're trying to draft, but it's it's all about football."

Keim encourages his players to give input.

A lot goes into draft preparation, but the prospects selected will need to incorporate into a locker room. Coaches, trainers and teammates are necessary resources when learning about players, but football can be a small world and Keim acknowledged that.

"Maybe they've worked out with him up at Exos, or they've been to the college campus where they used to play and they know the kid personally," Keim said. "It's a different perspective. And to me, there's no reason why I shouldn't pick their brain and try to learn."