The Arizona Cardinals added to their wide receiver position group by trading for Marquise Brown, quarterback Kyler Murray's college teammate.

The Arizona Cardinals traded their 2022 first-round pick to the Baltimore Ravens for wide receiver Marquise Brown during the draft on Thursday.

The Cardinals held the No. 23 overall pick and sent it to Baltimore for the former first-round receiver out of Oklahoma and the No. 100 overall pick, which was a compensatory choice at the end of the third round.

Brown, 24, was teammates with Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray in college, and the two propelled the No. 1 offense in FBS in 2018.

Brown led the Sooners with 75 receptions that season and Murray earned the Heisman Trophy.

Brown was the No. 25 pick in 2019 and has 195 career receptions. He broke 1,000 receiving yards for the first time in his career last season with 1,008.

He averaged had 11.1 yards per reception and scored six touchdowns.

"He is a guy that makes sense for a number of reasons," general manager Steve Keim told reporters. "Two years of control costs, getting a dynamic receiver who's played inside, outside, obviously the chemistry with our quarterback and a guy who can be a dynamic vertical threat, which is something we were looking for."

The 5-foot-9 speedy target is set to make a base salary of $2.102 million in 2022, and the Cardinals can pick up his fifth-year option for 2023.

His cap hit for next year would be $13.413 million, per Spotrac unless there is an agreement on a long-term deal.

"Dynamic guy who can take the top off, inside, outside and I think he's just scratching the surface," head coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "We really feel like he fits what we do."

Keim named cornerback, wide receiver and edge rusher as prime positions of need entering the draft for the Cardinals last week.

Four receivers flew off the board before Arizona made the trade.

They can continue building with their eight remaining picks, including three on Day 2.

Arizona's next selection is the No. 55 pick overall in the second round, followed by the No. 87 and 100 overall in the third round.

Cardinals Ring of Honor member Aeneas Williams will announce their second-round selection.

The second round begins Friday at 4 p.m. Arizona time.