A Look at the Cardinals NFL Draft Targets and Team Needs

Mason Kern

Team needs by Andy Benoit; draft targets by Gary Gramling of SI MMQB.

Last season, Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury, who loves to play with four wide receivers, learned that in the NFL, you need at least one, and preferably two, quality tight ends. In Arizona’s case, those quality options must factor as run-blockers, too, since the ground game was largely why Kingsbury eventually eschewed some of his four-receiver sets in favor of more traditional personnel packages. And considering that DeAndre Hopkins and especially Larry Fitzgerald so often operate near the middle of the field, the Cardinals don’t necessarily need a versatile stud tight end. A serviceable receiver with sharp blocking tools (like what the Ravens have in Nick Boyle, for example) could do the trick. Incumbent tight end Maxx Williams is really more of a No. 2.

More important than rounding out the offense is improving a defense that last season gave up the most yards in the league. The quickest fix for a defense is almost always to add pass rushers. The Cardinals already have a great one in Chandler Jones, and they added a good one in free-agent defensive end Jordan Phillips. But after that, things drop off. Getting the right pass rusher will require an early-round pick, but one route the Cards may want to consider is drafting a mid-round linebacker and moving incumbent backup linebacker Haason Reddick into a full-time pass-rushing role. Reddick played off the edge at Temple and has struggled with play recognition as an NFL linebacker, especially against the run.

Another fast way to improve the defense is to add either a versatile safety or a pure man-to-man corner. Both methods create more options for coverage disguises and blitz packages. Arizona has space available here, too, as Jalen Thompson should be challenged for his starting job, as should nickel corner Robert Alford, who showed hints of decline in 2018 with the Falcons and missed all of 2019 with a fractured tibia.

Top-100 Targets (Arizona owns picks No. 8 and No. 72): If there’s a scenario where Ohio State CB Jeff Okudah or Clemson’s Isaiah Simmons falls to 8 (due to three QBs and three OTs going in the top seven), that would be ideal. Otherwise, they’ll likely have to reach for a speed rusher like LSU’s K’Lavon Chaisson (who might be a force down the line but enters the league quite raw). When they come up again in Round 3, the defensive backs should be enticing. One of the Utah safeties—raw but rangy Julian Blackmon and polished, versatile Terrell Burgess—could upgrade the secondary. Undersized CB Javaris Davis of Auburn, who can play inside and possibly the boundary, could be on the board. If they prefer a big corner to complement Byron Murphy long-term, Cameron Dantzler of Mississippi State and Florida State’s Stanford Samuels would fit.

For MMQB's look at the entire NFC West click here.

NFL Draft Top 12 Mock: Cardinals Select T Mekhi Becton

Former NFL scout Marc Lillibridge mocked the NFL Draft and the Arizona Cardinals selected Louisville tackle Mekhi Becton No. 8 overall.

Howard Balzer

Further Update for Cardinals Blood Drive: Two Hours Added; All Slots Filled

The Arizona Cardinals blood drive initiative at State Farm Stadium to provide relief for COVID-19 had two hours added. All slots have been filled.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins Pledges $150,000 to Arizona Coronavirus Relief Fund

In an effort to help his new community, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins pledged a $150,000 donation to the Arizona Coronavirus Relief Fund on Friday.

Mason Kern

Update on Cardinals Blood Drive Initiative

An update from the Arizona Cardinals organization regarding the one-day blood drive initiative

Mason Kern

Will Cardinals Re-signing of T Marcus Gilbert Alter Draft Strategy?

The Arizona Cardinals agreed to terms with tackle Marcus Gilbert and running back Kenyan Drake officially signed his transition tag tender on Thursday. How will it affect the team's approach in the NFL Draft?

Howard Balzer

Cardinals LB Chandler Jones Provides Meals to Those Affected by the Coronavirus

Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Chandler Jones is doing his part to help his community during the coronavirus pandemic.

Howard Balzer

Footballfan55

Cardinals QB Brett Hundley Instrumental in Development of Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals with head coach Kliff Kingsbury re-signed Brett Hundley to back up Kyler Murray for the second straight season.

Mason Kern

Footballfan55

Cardinals Enjoy Stability with Kyler Murray, Brett Hundley at Quarterback in Active Offseason Market

The NFL quarterback market has been extremely busy featuring moves by Tom Brady, Cam Newton, Philip Rivers, Nick Foles, Teddy Bridgewater and Brian Hoyer. The Arizona Cardinals, meanwhile, retained starter Kyler Murray and backup Brett Hundley.

Howard Balzer

Footballfan55

Cardinals Hosting Unprecedented Blood Drive at State Farm Stadium to Meet Critical Need

In an effort to provide aid in the COVID-19 pandemic, the Arizona Cardinals announced a new blood drive initiative that will be held at State Farm Stadium

Howard Balzer

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer Details Specifics of Hopkins Trade to Cardinals

Albert Breer Discusses DeAndre Hopkins, David Johnson, Stefon Diggs, Brandin Cooks, Sean Payton, Bill Belichick, Kyler Murray, Odell Beckham Jr.

Mason Kern