A Look at Where the Cardinals Pick in Each Round of the April NFL Draft

Following the trade involving wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and running back David Johnson, the Arizona Cardinals still currently have six picks in the draft, which is scheduled for April 23-25.

The deal left the Cardinals without a second-round pick, but added another fourth-round choice.

The acquisition of Hopkins, to go with defensive lineman Jordan Phillips and linebackers Devon Kennard and De’Vondre Campbell affects the direction the Cardinals will go in the draft, especially with their first-round selection that is eighth overall.

As the signing frenzy of this week slows considerably, focus on the draft will ramp up. In the coming days and weeks ahead, we will be doing deep dives into the top-rated players and more, along with mock drafts from several industry insiders.

For now, here is the breakdown of the picks the Cardinals own:

Round 1: 8th overall

Round 2: None

Round 3: 8th in the round, 72nd overall

Round 4: 8th in the round; 114th overall; 25th in the round (131 overall)

Round 5: None

Round 6: 23rd in the round, 202nd overall

Round 7: 8th overall, 222nd overall

The Cardinals used their fifth-round choice in the supplemental draft last summer with the selection of free safety Jalen Thompson, who played 11 games with two starts in 2019 and was inactive for five games. He played 41.1 percent of the team’s defensive snaps and was fourth on the team with 63 tackles (45 solo).

They would have had an extra fifth-round pick thanks to the trade of quarterback Josh Rosen to Miami on April 26, the second day of the 2019 draft. However, that selection was shipped back to Miami last October in the trade that landed running back Kenyan Drake.

In the sixth round, the Cardinals’ own pick was traded to the Cleveland Browns on May 21, 2018, for cornerback Jamar Taylor. He played 10 games that season with three starts before being waived on Nov. 20.

The 23rd choice in that round was acquired from the New England Patriots on Aug. 29, 2019, for tackle Korey Cunningham.