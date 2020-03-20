AllCardinals
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

A Look at Where the Cardinals Pick in Each Round of the April NFL Draft

Howard Balzer

Following the trade involving wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and running back David Johnson, the Arizona Cardinals still currently have six picks in the draft, which is scheduled for April 23-25.

The deal left the Cardinals without a second-round pick, but added another fourth-round choice.

The acquisition of Hopkins, to go with defensive lineman Jordan Phillips and linebackers Devon Kennard and De’Vondre Campbell affects the direction the Cardinals will go in the draft, especially with their first-round selection that is eighth overall.

As the signing frenzy of this week slows considerably, focus on the draft will ramp up. In the coming days and weeks ahead, we will be doing deep dives into the top-rated players and more, along with mock drafts from several industry insiders.

For now, here is the breakdown of the picks the Cardinals own:

Round 1: 8th overall

Round 2: None

Round 3: 8th in the round, 72nd overall

Round 4: 8th in the round; 114th overall; 25th in the round (131 overall)

Round 5: None

Round 6: 23rd in the round, 202nd overall

Round 7: 8th overall, 222nd overall

The Cardinals used their fifth-round choice in the supplemental draft last summer with the selection of free safety Jalen Thompson, who played 11 games with two starts in 2019 and was inactive for five games. He played 41.1 percent of the team’s defensive snaps and was fourth on the team with 63 tackles (45 solo).

They would have had an extra fifth-round pick thanks to the trade of quarterback Josh Rosen to Miami on April 26, the second day of the 2019 draft. However, that selection was shipped back to Miami last October in the trade that landed running back Kenyan Drake.

In the sixth round, the Cardinals’ own pick was traded to the Cleveland Browns on May 21, 2018, for cornerback Jamar Taylor. He played 10 games that season with three starts before being waived on Nov. 20.

The 23rd choice in that round was acquired from the New England Patriots on Aug. 29, 2019, for tackle Korey Cunningham.

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cardinals 'Officially' Announce DeAndre Hopkins-David Johnson Trade Contingent on Physical

The official Arizona Cardinals announcement of the David Johnson-DeAndre Hopkins trade with the Houston Texans is still pending physicals.

Howard Balzer

by

Johnny Football

Cardinals Lose WR Pharoh Cooper to Panthers

The Arizona Cardinals lost wide receiver Pharoh Cooper to the Carolina Panthers in free agency on Friday

Mason Kern

Analyzing the Cardinals RB Corps Without David Johnson

After trading David Johnson to the Houston Texans, who do the Arizona Cardinals have in the stable to carry the load?

Mason Kern

by

Johnny Football

Hall of Fame QB Kurt Warner Talks DeAndre Hopkins

Hear what legendary quarterback Kurt Warner had to say regarding the Arizona Cardinals reported acquisition of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in a trade with the Houston Texans for running back David Johnson.

Howard Balzer

Report: Cardinals Agree to Terms on One-Year Deal with LB De'Vondre Campbell

The Arizona Cardinals continue to plug holes in their defense, reportedly agreeing to terms with former Atlanta Falcons linebacker De'Vondre Campbell

Mason Kern

NFL Free Agency 2020: By the Names and Numbers

Breaking down all of the important info related to 2020 NFL free agency up to this point.

Howard Balzer

Jaguars Reportedly Agree to Terms with Cardinals DL Rodney Gunter

The Arizona Cardinals lost depth along their defensive line when Rodney Gunter reportedly agreed to terms with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Mason Kern

As New League Year Begins, Cardinals Don't Tender Two RFA's: CB Kevin Peterson and FS Charles Washington

The Arizona Cardinals decided not to tender restricted free agents cornerback Kevin Peterson and free safety Charles Washington.

Howard Balzer

Phoenix-area Native LB Devon Kennard Returns Home as Cardinals Free-Agent Addition

The Arizona Cardinals reportedly acquired former Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard on a three-year deal Wednesday.

Howard Balzer

Addition of WR DeAndre Hopkins Plus Young Receivers Has Cardinals Excited

The Arizona Cardinals traded for elite wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and are excited about his infusion with guys already on the roster.

Howard Balzer