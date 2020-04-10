AllCardinals
Two Mock Drafts Drift Away from OT for Cardinals; Pick Still a Lineman

Howard Balzer

With less than two weeks before the draft kicks off April 23, mock drafts will be coming fast and furious.

Call me crazy, but the sense is creeping in that the Cardinals won’t select a tackle with the eighth overall choice in the first round. There is also a sneaking suspicion that the dart boards that substitute for mock drafts will start zeroing in on other positions over the next 13 days.

That is borne out by two mocks seen this week from Kevin Hanson of SI.com and Marc Lillibridge from The Brawl Network, each of which has general manager Steve Keim identifying Auburn defensive lineman Derrick Brown as the choice. Don’t forget how the San Francisco 49ers built the team that was 13-3 last season and advanced to the Super Bowl.

They did it in large part with a monster defensive line that featured five — yes, five — first-round picks: Nick Bosa (2019), Arik Armstead (2015), DeForest Buckner (2016), Solomon Thomas (2017) and Dee Ford (2014). The first four were all 49ers first-rounders, while Ford was acquired in a trade from Kansas City. Buckner was traded this offseason to Indianapolis for a first-round pick (13th overall).

And, as important as offensive line play is, San Francisco stayed strong last season despite having left tackle Joe Staley miss nine starts and right tackle Mike McGlinchey four.

It could be difficult for Keim to pass up a talent like Brown, knowing he can add youth to the line in later rounds. Hanson’s mock goes five deep and he has the Cardinals selecting Auburn tackle Prince Tega Wanogho in the third round and cornerback Lamar Jackson of Nebraska in the fifth.

Hanson on Brown: “With the Cardinals trading for (read: stealing) DeAndre Hopkins (from Houston), I have leaned offensive tackle for Arizona in previous iterations of this mock, and Jedrick Wills (or another offensive tackle) still makes sense here. That said, the Cardinals ranked last in the NFL in total defense in 2019 and Brown is the top-ranked player left on my board. Due to his size, strength and consistent motor, Brown is a dominant run-stuffer with the versatility to play multiple spots along the line.

Added Lillibridge: "Brown is the most versatile defensive lineman in the draft and he can line up anywhere along the line. General manager Steve Keim can't pass up the incredible talent of Brown, who gives defensive coordinator Vance Joseph a player of limitless potential."

