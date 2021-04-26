Arizona Cardinals Trade Up or Trade Back?

Trade up? Trade down? Stay put?

Those are always the questions facing teams when the clock is ticking during the three days of the NFL Draft.

So it is that the Cardinals are sitting at 16 in the first round wondering how the draft will unfold in front of them and who will be available when their pick comes around.

One thing they hope is that the predicted run on quarterbacks will occur, putting the Cardinals in better position when their choice arrives.

It appears assured that quarterbacks will bolt off the board with the first three picks: Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson and whoever the San Francisco 49ers select at third overall from a group that includes Mac Jones, Trey Lance and Justin Fields.

As Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters, “We're hoping they go in the top five picks (or by 15) because it'll push a player that we have rated really highly to us. It's going to be interesting and it's a great group. I haven't studied them as thoroughly as I have in the past, but very, very talented young men that all could go in that top 10 to 15 picks.”

Some mock drafts have the Cardinals trading up to fourth overall to select tight end Kyle Pitts, which would entail sending multiple future early-round picks to the Atlanta Falcons. Any trading up, even by only a few slots, is complicated by the Cardinals not having picks in the third or fourth round.

As for Pitts, general manager Steve Keim acknowledged spending some time virtually with Pitts (why would he do that if there was no chance of making a bold move, or does he want other teams to think they might consider it?) and said, “We have been extremely impressed. Everything you hear about his character, his commitment to the game and his passion is extremely high. Then you turn on the tape and you see a guy who can do it all. He’s got rare and unusual height, weight and speed. He's a real mismatch problem for a number of different positions defensively and I haven't seen many guys that really possess the skillset that he has.”

Asked about the possibility of trading up anywhere in the draft, Keim said, “I think you look at our history, and it'll tell you that depending on the way the board falls, we'll be aggressive one way or the other, whether it's to move up or move back depending on how it plays itself out.

"There are a number of factors that do go into it, not only the medical, but the quality of the players that are left in the back part of those rounds. With some of those guys going back to college, you have to wonder when you start hitting the sixth and seventh round the type of quality that will be there. There're a number of factors that play into it, and we'll certainly take a run at being aggressive if we need to come up.”

Keim said the Cardinals entered draft evaluation with reports on 5,500 players, of which 1,800 returned to school after the NCAA granted an additional year of eligibility to seniors. There could be more later-round moves than normal with teams trading picks this year for choices in the 2022 draft, when there is expected to be a deeper pool of talent.

Of course, all teams would have that in mind, so it could end up resulting in fewer trades because teams won’t want to part with those future selections.

Many have suggested the Cardinals trade down at 16, assuming they have a group of players they like and will be certain would still be available if they don’t trade down too far. Of course, there has to be teams willing to trade up.

As former NFL and college head coach Jim Mora told AllCardinals, “Everyone says, well, they (should) just trade out of that pick. Well, you better have a trading partner. It's like dancing. You might be the girl sitting over there and the guy sitting over there on the bench and nobody really wants to dance with you. You want to dance man; I want to dance. Well, you can't get up and dance alone in the NFL Draft.”

Keim did admit he likes the idea to trade down to acquire more choices.

“Very enticing,” Keim said. “In fact, if you had to weigh it out, with six picks and where we're sitting, I think it would be more likely (we would) trade back than trade up. Then as far as trading back and accumulating more picks, it's no different than a lottery ticket. The more you have, the better you have a chance to hit. We know it's an inexact business and to be able to accumulate more picks would be a real coup for us.”