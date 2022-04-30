After waiting through the fourth and fifth rounds of the draft Saturday, along with the first 21 selections in the sixth round, the Cardinals made the first of their five Day-3 picks by selecting Southern Cal running back Keaontay Ingram.

A transfer from Texas, the 6-foot, 218-pound Ingram played one season for the Trojans and entered the draft with eligibility remaining. In seven starts last season, he rushed for 911 yards (5.8 average) and five touchdowns, while also catching 22 passes for 156 yards.

He missed three games because of an injury to his ribs, so he should fit in nicely in the Cardinals group after both James Conner and Chase Edmonds missed time last season because of injured ribs.

Ingram said he looks forward to gaining knowledge from Conner and considers himself a “true three-down back.”

His profile on si.com by the NFL Draft Bible said, “Ingram plays with a low-pad level for a running back measuring six feet tall. Despite having long legs, he has surprising short-area quickness and contact balance thanks to the low center of gravity he plays with, as well as some active feet. Ingram has a patient approach as a runner and plays behind his pads with his eyes up, scanning for run lanes or oncoming defenders. He has the upper-body build to absorb shots without losing balance and will even deliver a blow from time to time. Ingram has no issue accelerating hard into holes, fearlessly cutting up-field into the traffic. He shows discipline not to bounce runs outside prematurely, although he can be a little quick to cut back.

"Once he gets into the open field, Ingram shows terrific burst with a second gear that can force defenders to change their pursuit angles quickly. He takes a balanced approach taking on incoming tacklers in the open field, choosing to lower his shoulder as often as he tries to make them miss. When Ingram attempts to avoid contact, he often uses a jump cut or head fake before planting and changing direction. He’s also pulled out a nifty spin move once or twice. Plays with great desire, often seeking to fall forward or rip free of a tackler’s grasp.”

He is one of 10 siblings, and while at Texas, Ingram made the Big 12 commissioner's honor roll twice and was also named to the Big-12’s Academic All-Conference Team. After majoring in physical culture and sport at Texas, he will pursue a degree in non-governmental organizations and social changes at USC. One of ten siblings, Ingram will be a fourth-year senior.

He did provide some laughs while talking to Phoenix-area reporters. Asked about the “wait” to be drafted, he responded, “218.”