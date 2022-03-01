Cardinals Draft: Nine Names to Watch as NFL Combine, Pro Days Approach

The NFL Scouting Combine commences this week ahead of an important draft for the Arizona Cardinals to fill holes and build organizational depth.

The NFL Scouting Combine begins on Tuesday, while Pro Days are sprinkled throughout March.

The Arizona Cardinals have picks in each round except the fourth this year. They are in line for multiple sixth- and seventh-round compensatory picks, but those are not official yet.

They could get a sixth rounder after running back Kenyan Drake left in free agency last year and two seventh rounders for tight end Dan Arnold and defensive lineman Angelo Blackson.

Their first selection is the 23rd overall.

We'll continue to break down specific prospects up until the draft on April 28, but here is a list of nine names to keep an eye out for during the Combine and Pro Days. These names were picked based on expert mock drafts, big boards and potential fits with the Cardinals.

Offense

Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

Olave is a 6-foot-1, 190-pound flyer who had 936 receiving yards as a senior in 2021.

His strong route-running ability allowed him to create separation at Ohio State, and he displayed the speed to burn defenders downfield.

DeAndre Hopkins and Rondale Moore are the only Cardinals receivers who had a sizable role in 2021 still under contract.

Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

Dotson is a smaller but explosive target who gained 1,182 receiving yards in 2021 for the Nittany Lions.

He can play inside and outside, plus ESPN's Jordan Reid compared him to longtime NFL receiver Emmanuel Sanders.

The Cardinals have not used a first-round selection on a receiver since Michael Floyd in 2012.

Tyler Linderbaum, C/G, Iowa

Linderbaum won the Rimington Trophy last season, an award that recognizes the best center in the country each year.

The Cardinals have Rodney Hudson, 32, locked in for two more seasons, but they could use help at other interior offensive line spots.

Linderbaum is 6-foot-3, 290 pounds with terrific foot speed on film. The Cardinals have not drafted an offensive lineman in the first round since 2015, but Linderbaum could be an asset at multiple positions for next year and beyond.

Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M

Green is a massive guard at 6-foot-4, 325 pounds who has the strength and hands to classify as an exciting run blocking prospect.

Green was an AP All-America first-team member as a junior last year. He started games at four of five offensive line spots in 2021, excluding center. He profiles best as a guard, and could also help alongside Hudson should he fall to No. 23.

Zion Johnson, G, Boston College

There are plenty of offensive linemen to keep an eye on for this draft. Johnson is 314 pounds with a lot of power.

He played on the outside and inside during college but profiles as a guard due to limitations in space, per NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein.

On film, his base and hand strength stand out, along with his awareness.

Defense

Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson

The Cardinals were short at cornerback heading into the playoffs after Robert Alford suffered an eventual season-ending pectoral injury and Marco Wilson was compromised by a shoulder injury.

Arizona still has Byron Murphy Jr. under contract for another season and Wilson entering Year 2, but there is not much depth behind them.

Booth was a first-team All-ACC selection last year, his third at Clemson.

He is a physically impressive prospect with quick feet, the ability to adjust his body in the air and ball skills.

Zierlein evaluated that he can overreact or take false steps, but there are few corners in this year's draft with Booth Jr.'s athleticism.

Jermaine Johnson, OLB/DE, Florida State

The Cardinals could use some help on the edge depending on the result of Chandler Jones' status.

Johnson is a quick riser on many big boards due to his strong frame, pass-rushing moves and patience to stop the run effectively.

He was the ACC Defensive Player of the Year for FSU after racking up 12 sacks and 18 tackles for loss in 2021.

George Karlaftis, OLB/DE Purdue

Karlaftis bullied offensive linemen in 2021 with his raw strength.

Zierlein evaluated that his ability against the run needs some work, but his explosiveness and pursuit of the quarterback make him a dangerous pass rushing prospect.

Kyler Gordon, CB Washington

The Cardinals have a track record of drafting Washington defensive backs (Murphy, Budda Baker).

Gordon made the All-Pac-12 first team in 2021. He has a strong frame at 200 pounds with smooth movements and acceleration. His burst and athleticism are standouts.