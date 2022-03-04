Skip to main content

Cardinals Draft Prospects: Alabama WR Jameson Williams ACL Rehab 'Going Well'

Jameson Williams, who has been mocked to the Arizona Cardinals, said the rehab for his ACL tear is going well.

Longtime ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. wrote in January that Alabama wide receiver was headed toward a top-10 selection in the 2022 NFL Draft. 

Williams tore his ACL during the National Championship Game, though, and how that affects his draft stock could bring the Arizona Cardinals into the mix. 

The Cardinals have the 23rd pick, and The Ringer's mock draft has Williams landing in Arizona. 

"Recovery is going well," Williams told reporters at the Scouting Combine Wednesday. "I'm about six weeks out of surgery. Have been walking well. Walking without the brace for two weeks. Walking without the crutches for three weeks . . . Just recently been getting running motion. Everything has just been going good."

Williams said he is ahead of schedule and hopeful to be ready for training camp, although he does not want to rush his recovery. 

The 2021 All-SEC first-team member gained 1,572 receiving yards last year, the third-most in Alabama history. Williams measured at just over 6-foot-1 and 179 pounds with 9.25-inch hands on Thursday. 

Read More

He did not run the 40-yard dash, obviously, but his speed made him a difficult cover. He told reporters to take the best 40 times and assume his would be faster. 

That confidence also showed up when he said Alabama would have beaten Georgia had Williams not gone down in the second quarter in the National Championship. 

"My deep play threat is exciting and it happens frequently," Williams said. "So I feel like it would be a big add-on to whatever team takes a shot at me."

He scored 15 touchdowns in 2021 with an average length of 47.6 yards per score.  

Williams primarily played the X and Z at Alabama, but he said he is comfortable lining up anywhere. 

The Cardinals have DeAndre Hopkins penned in the X spot and 2021 second-round pick Rondale Moore likely headed back to the slot. Christian Kirk and A.J. Green are both scheduled to be unrestricted free agents on March 16. 

Drafting Williams would require some patience, but the Cardinals could add a considered top-10 talent to pair with Hopkins on the outside if he drops.

© Rob Schumacher/The Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC
News

Cardinals See Benefits in Normal Offseason as NFL, NFLPA Lift Protocols

By Alex Weiner5 minutes ago
ROndale Moore Cardinals
News

Kingsbury: Rondale Moore's Role Will Expand in 2022

By Donnie DruinMar 3, 2022
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) against the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium.
News

Keim: Cardinals Would 'Love' to Bring Back Christian Kirk

By Donnie DruinMar 3, 2022
Photo: Alex Weiner, Sports Illustrated
News

Report: Cardinals WR Andy Isabella Gets Permission to Seek Trade Partner

By Alex WeinerMar 2, 2022
Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim watches the morning practice at training camp at State Farm Stadium.
News

Social Media Reacts to Cardinals Extending Keim, Kingsbury

By Donnie DruinMar 2, 2022
© Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
News

My Take: Keim, Kingsbury Have to Deal with Murray 'Nonsense'

By Howard BalzerMar 2, 2022
© Rob Schumacher / The Republic
News

Cardinals Extend HC Kliff Kingsbury, GM Steve Keim Through 2027 Season

By Alex WeinerMar 2, 2022
© Michael Chow / USA TODAY NETWORK
News

Kingsbury: J.J. Watt Almost Back to Full Strength

By Donnie DruinMar 2, 2022