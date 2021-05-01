Arizona Cardinals Draft S James Wiggins, C Michal Menet to Close 2021 Draft

The Arizona Cardinals added depth to the secondary and offensive line to round out the 2021 draft class.

The Arizona Cardinals closed out their 2021 draft by selecting Cincinnati safety James Wiggins and Penn State center Michal Menet in the seventh round.

Wiggins tore his ACL in 2019, then made a loud return to the field in 2020. He earned the AP All-America second-team and All-AAC first-team honors. He finished as a semifinalist for the Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year Award.

In nine games, he had 32 tackles, an interception and forced fumble.

He said he is still rehabbing his knee to continue to strengthen it. He feels like his explosiveness is still there, but he was a bit timid with his leg to start off last season.

Wiggins said he has modeled his game after several players, including Cardinals safety Budda Baker, whom Wiggins looks forward to learning from. The draftee also mentioned former Cardinals Tyrann Mathieu and Antrel Rolle, who went to the same high school.

Cardinals general manager Steve Keim mentioned that Wiggins was praised by special-teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers for his coverage ability. Arizona lost special-teamer standout Trent Sherfield in free agency this offseason.

Playing special teams is always important because it showcases your talent in one play and shows max effort.

Menet was a two-time captain at Penn State, who started 34 games. The Nittany Lions were second in the Big Ten in yards per game with Menet leading the charge on the line. He earned third-team All-Big Ten honors.

The Cardinals solidified the center spot this offseason by trading for former Raider Rodney Hudson. However, Keim said having too many offensive linemen is never a problem.

Overall, the Cardinals draft class unfolded like this: