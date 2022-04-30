Cardinals Draft San Diego State Edge Rusher Cameron Thomas with No. 87 Pick

The Arizona Cardinals added edge rusher Cameron Thomas out of San Diego State in the third round.

The Arizona Cardinals selected San Diego State edge rusher Cameron Thomas with the No. 87 pick in the third round of the draft on Friday.

Thomas racked up 20.5 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks in 2021 to earn Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year honors as a junior.

The 6-foot-4 talent spent time at multiple positions throughout college, but told local media that he feels most at home on the edge.

He played inside during his sophomore year in 2020, but jumped outside for his breakout 2021 campaign.

"This past season, my junior season, I was able to transition back out there and I just felt most natural," Thomas said. "I think that's really what made me kind of pop off this year, and just all the preparations all added up."

The Cardinals had a need on the edge after Chandler Jones departed in free agency, and Thomas joins a group with Markus Golden, Victor Dimukeje, Dennis Gardeck and Devon Kennard.

Thomas trained during the offseason in Arizona at Exos, and he caught the Cardinals' Week 17 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

He said he models much of his game after Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt, who has also played in different spots along the line over his career.

"J.J. is another guy who was able to learn a lot of inside, outside and just dominate so I'm hoping to do the same," Thomas said.

Thomas' versatility stood out in SI.com's NFL Draft Bible's evaluation.

Defensive lineman with inside-out versatility who plays with urgency and lacks burst. Thomas possesses violent and decisive hands to beat the punch of blockers . . . Thomas projects as a starting three-technique who can play the occasional early down on the edge after he adds more weight in the offseason. His hand usage should allow him to become a quality pass rusher and run defender for his rookie contract and beyond.

Thomas spoke with the Cardinals during the NFL Scouting Combine in March.

The next pick for Arizona is the No. 100 overall selection, which they acquired in the Marquise Brown trade with the Baltimore Ravens.