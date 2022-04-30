The Arizona Cardinals drafted a second edge rusher in the third round of the NFL Draft, Myjai Sanders of Cincinnati.

Arizona took San Diego State edge rusher Cameron Thomas with the No. 87 overall pick.

Sanders is a 6-foot-5, 248-pound defender who earned first-team All-AAC honors in consecutive seasons for the Bearcats.

He picked up 6.5 tackles for loss with 3.5 sacks for the No. 3 passing defense in the country last season. He had seven sacks in 2020.

General manager Steve Keim told reporters on Friday that Sanders could play SAM and WILL for the Cardinals.

"Myjai Sanders is a guy with tremendous upside," Keim said. "He's continued to get better and better at Cincinnati. He's one of the main reasons that university has been improved so much because they have guys like him. Really long, athletic defender, plays hard, runs to the football."

The Bearcats went undefeated during the regular season last season to reach the College Football Playoff. Sanders had three quarterback hits and 10 pressures against Alabama, per Pro Football Focus.

His performance on the big stage was an eye opener for the Cardinals, a team looking for playmakers on the edge after Chandler Jones left in free agency.

"The thing that probably impressed me the most is when I watched him against teams like Alabama and Notre Dame; he played his best football and really answered the test," Keim said.

Alabama won the game handily, but Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury said the way Sanders continued to compete was a testament to his competitiveness.

Sanders called the Cardinals' 3-4 defense an ideal fit for him. He said his talks with the organization has been very positive and he is eager to learn from defensive end J.J. Watt.

"I'm feeling good and ready to put my best foot forward, so I could fill that pass rush in any given moment," Sanders said. "I'm ready for it."

Kingsbury grabbed dinner with Sanders and called him authentic.

He said edge rusher Markus Golden, Arizona's leader in sacks last season, could be a great mentor for the rookie.

"With that type of work ethic and the way he plays, I think it's a great setup for him," Kingsbury said.

SI's NFL Draft Bible describes Sanders as a lean and smart player with average athleticism.

Sanders weighed 228 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine, and he said his ideal playing weight is 255 pounds.

Lean defensive end with good hands and average burst. Sanders is a high effort defender with very good football intelligence. He lacks strength to set the edge and enforce his will in the run game. Sanders projects as a rotational pass rusher who can get home in one on one situations thanks to his hand usage and effort. He is unlikely to become a full-time starter due to his lack of power.

Sanders and Thomas join a position group with Golden, Devon Kennard, Victor Dimukeje and Dennis Gardeck.