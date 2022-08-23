With an assortment of interior offensive line injuries, the Arizona Cardinals went after a player they had high grades on in the 2019 draft.

Arizona traded a 2023 fifth-rounder to the Buffalo Bills Monday for Cody Ford, a lineman with experience at tackle and guard in three NFL seasons.

He also played college ball at Oklahoma, getting drafted along with Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver Marquise Brown.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said he sees Ford playing inside for his new team with the ability to pop back out if needed.

Ford was not with the Cardinals at practice on Tuesday ahead of the team's trip to Tennessee.

"With some of the injuries we've had inside there, we felt like it was a position we could get some more depth, and he's a very physical player and we liked the tape," Kingsbury said.

Kingsbury noted that Murray always advocates for his OU teammates, a growing number of players on the Cardinals' roster. Arizona traded for Brown and selected Oklahoma guard Marquis Hayes during the draft this offseason.

The Cardinals' coach believes Ford's connections in Arizona will help his transition to a new city so close to the season.

"There will be a comfort level here as far as just getting to know the area and getting settled in over the next two weeks before we kick off the regular season," Kingsbury said.

Hayes, Will Hernandez, Justin Pugh and Danny Isidora are among the Cardinals' offensive linemen dealing with ailments.

Kingsbury said Tuesday that Pugh is getting checked out for a possible stinger, while Hernandez (ankle) will be back by next week. Hayes (knee) is set to return in a week or two, and Isidora will need a "few more weeks" after being seen in a walking boot.

10 camp notes and observations:

The Cardinals head to Tennessee Tuesday for a joint practice with the Titans Wednesday. Initially, the two squads were scheduled to have competition for two days before their preseason game Saturday, but Kingsbury asked Titans head coach Mike Vrabel to cut it to one due to injuries. Vrabel agreed and the two sides will conduct "limited competitive periods" Wednesday, per Kingsbury. Thursday will be a walkthrough for the Cardinals. Kingsbury also said Saturday's contest will look a lot like Arizona's first two preseason games in terms of younger players taking the field. Looks like Murray and most of the starters won't get a snap this preseason. With the end of camp in sight, Kingsbury said there are very few starting position battles still ongoing: "I think we have a pretty good feel, unless injuries come up, for who's gonna be where." Center Rodney Hudson was more active during individual drills as he works his way back from near retirement during the offseason and an earlier knee issue. Rookie center/guard Lecitus Smith was on the field after exiting Sunday's game with an apparent injury and returning. Running back Jonathan Ward was not on the field Tuesday after suffering a shoulder injury Sunday. Kingsbury said Ward's injury should not be "too bad" after the game. Backup quarterback Colt McCoy continues to progress from his arm ailment, and his throws looked sharp on the practice field during drills Tuesday. Kingsbury said there are only advantages to keeping three quarterbacks on the active roster, joking that since he was a quarterback as a player there should be a rule about keeping three on the roster. Trace McSorley and Jarrett Guarantano are battling for that spot. Cornerback Antonio Hamilton was not on the practice field due to a doctor's appointment. Wide receiver Victor Bolden Jr. said he is in game shape since he played in the USFL this season. He said NFL teams were showing interest in him during his campaign, and he took a week off to try out for the Cardinals, which went well. Bolden said he ran track and even competed in an indoor meet this offseason to stay ready. He ran the 200 meters.

Roster moves

The Cardinals announced they waived punter Nolan Cooney, cornerback Cortez Davis, tight end Josh Hokit and running back T.J. Pledger. They also waived/injured cornerback Darrell Baker Jr. Once he clears waivers, Baker will revert to reserve/injured until potentially receiving an injury settlement.

The roster is at 80 plus international player, tight end Bernhard Seikovits.