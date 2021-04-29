Cardinals Highest Draft Pick Odds: CB, WR

NewsGM ReportGame DayBig Red+SI.COM
The next highest odds for the Arizona Cardinals pick at 16 behind cornerback include wide receiver and linebacker.
OddsChecker, a website that compares betting odds from different sports books, compiled a 2021 NFL Draft betting preview. According to its odds, the Cardinals at pick 16 are most likely taking a cornerback at +200 odds.

For the Cardinals, wide receiver is just behind a corner at +300. Following wide receiver is linebacker at +550, then offensive lineman +700. For many teams there are as many as four positions listed.

The high odds for Arizona taking a cornerback are not surprising, given that Malcolm Butler and Robert Alford are past the age of 30, and the depth behind them and Byron Murphy Jr. is lacking experience.

“I do think that it's a deep corner draft,” Cardinals general manager Steve Keim said last week. “Pick your poison; these guys are all a little different with (Patrick) Surtain, (Jaycee) Horn and (Caleb) Farley.”

The potential variability of this draft is evident in these odds, though.

OddChecker has the Dallas Cowboys as the only team in the top 15 that's highest odds are to take a cornerback, which would give the Cardinals several options.

If the Cowboys take Surtain from Alabama, then the Cardinals can decide between South Carolina’s Horn, Virginia Tech’s Farley or Northwestern’s Greg Newsome II.

However, the Detroit Lions at seven, Carolina Panthers at eight, Denver Broncos at nine, New York Giants at 11, Philadelphia Eagles at 12, Los Angeles Chargers at 13, Minnesota Vikings at 14 and New England Patriots at 15 all have cornerback among their top-four likeliest pick odds. Plus, this mock does not account for trades. 

Hence, receiver is right behind cornerback for the Cardinals odds. 

