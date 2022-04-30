Skip to main content

Names to Watch on Day 3 of NFL Draft

The Cardinals have added plenty of firepower thus far, yet Arizona will have the opportunity to strengthen various spots throughout the roster on the last day of the draft.

One day remains in the NFL draft, and the Arizona Cardinals have already notched some top-tier talent.

After trading for receiver Marquise Brown, the Cardinals doubled down on the offensive side of the ball by drafting versatile Colorado State tight end Trey McBride in the second round. 

With two selections in the third round, Arizona dipped not once but twice in the pool of edge rushing talent by taking Cameron Thomas (San Diego State) and Myjai Sanders (Cincinnati). 

General manager Steve Keim confirmed both will play at outside linebacker. 

While the McBride selection will warrant debate due to the depth at the position, Arizona's trade for Brown and addition of two edge rushers satisfies holes at receiver and outside linebacker. 

The third and final day of the draft will see the Cardinals pick another five times (two selections in round six and three in round seven), with the possibility the Cardinals will make a move up the board at some point early in the day. 

That leaves ample opportunity for Arizona to add depth at a handful of positions. Here's three spots where the Cardinals could look to improve, and potential players that could land on the roster. 

Kalon Barnes
Cornerback

Current players: Marco Wilson, Byron Murphy Jr., Jeff Gladney, Breon Borders, Antonio Hamilton and Nate Brooks

Potential picks: Coby Bryant (Cincinnati), Damarri Mathis (Pitt), Zyon McCollum (Sam Houston State), Josh Jobe (Alabama), Kalon Barnes (Baylor) and Vincent Gray (Michigan)

Jerrion Ealy

Running Back

Current players: James Conner, Eno Benjamin, Jonathan Ward and Jaylen Samuels 

Potential picks: Jerome Ford (Cincinnati), Keontay Ingram (USC), Ty Chandler (North Carolina), Trestan Ebner (Baylor), Jerrion Ealy (Ole Miss), Kevin Harris (South Carolina) and D'Vonte Price (FIU)

Justin Shaffer

Guard

Current players: Justin Pugh, Will Hernandez, Josh Jones, Sean Harlow, Danny Isidora, Justin Murray

Potential picks: Thayer Munford (Ohio State), Justin Shaffer (Georgia), Ben Brown (Ole Miss), Marcus McKethan (North Carolina), Cade Mays (Tennessee), Chasen Hines (LSU), Dohnovan West (Arizona State) and Chris Paul (Tulsa)

