Arizona Cardinals Marco Wilson No Shortage of Confidence

One thing is for certain with the Cardinals’ fourth-round draft pick: Cornerback Marco Wilson doesn’t lack confidence.

The most eye-opening revelation came when Wilson was asked Saturday if there were any players past or present that he patterns his game after.

Wilson said, “I would like to say Darrelle Revis because I always watched a lot of his film and try to do things that he does. I personally feel that he’s the best to ever do it and I’ve been watching him ever since I was a little kid to try and pick up different things and skills to be just as good as he is.”

That, of course, will take some doing considering Revis played 11 seasons in the NFL and was selected for six Pro Bowls and was first-team All-Pro four times.

He will likely arrive with a chip on his shoulder after lasting until the 136th pick in the draft.

He admitted, “I feel like I should have been taken earlier in this draft, but I have no control over that. I’m excited and happy that Arizona chose me and I’m ready to get to work.

“I know that (the Cardinals) are in need of cornerbacks. I know there’s a lot of guys who are there already that are very talented and older guys who have a lot of experience. I feel like I can come in and make an impact while learning a lot from those guys who are already there.”

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Wilson played as a freshman at Florida and hopes he will have a similar quick transition to the NFL.

He said, “I feel like it makes you grow up really quickly. It threw me into a leadership position at a young age of 18 in the biggest conference in college football. It made me grow up really fast and made me be able to make decisions that vets would have to make. It just really made me grow up quick and gave me a lot of experience early on. I feel like it is a natural thing to move into.”

Noting that he believes his natural strengths are athletic ability and technique, the belief in himself was evident again when asked what separates him from corners selected ahead of him, of which there were 20.

“I feel like my experience playing this position and the league that I played in, the SEC, I just feel that it built me to be able to play in the NFL,” he said. “Also, I feel like my athletic ability is better than anybody in this class, but only time will tell that and show that.”