Cardinals Pair Production With Traits in Double-Dipping of Third-Round Picks

The Cardinals selected two edge rushers in the third round on Friday, and the team used different methods of scouting for each pick.

The Arizona Cardinals ended their night on Day 2 of the NFL draft by selecting two edge rushers with picks No. 87 and 100 in the third round.

Arguments will forever persist in the football world when it comes to scouting. What should teams value? Traits or production?

When it comes to production, look no further than the edge rusher Cameron Thomas.

Thomas, who was Arizona's selection at pick No. 87, played a total of three seasons after redshirting in the 2018 season.

Per NFL.com's Chad Reuter, Thomas started 12-of-13 games in 2019, breaking out as a first-team All-Mountain West selection and won SDSU's Defensive Lineman of the Year award with 49 tackles, nine for loss with 5.5 sacks, and two pass breakups.

He was a repeat first-team all-conference pick in 2020 as an eight-game starter for the Aztecs (35 tackles, 9.5 for loss with four sacks). In 2021, Thomas finished with 20.5 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks on 71 total stops in 14 starts to garner second-team Associated Press All-American honors and the MWC Defensive Player of the Year Award."

Needless to say, the Cardinals valued his production during his time at San Diego State. The rest of the football world took notice.

Thomas said he met with the Cardinals at the NFL Scouting Combine, and believes the team will use him as an outside linebacker moving forward. General manager Steve Keim confirmed both he and fellow third-round pick Myjai Sanders will play on the outside, although Thomas offers the versatility to play inside on the defensive line.

Sanders, although he produced well at Cincinnati, is more liked for his traits and what he could potentially become as a pass-rusher.

Athletically speaking, he tested as an elite athlete.

Sanders was compared to Yannick Ngakoue by The Draft Network with the following bio:

"Sanders was a two-sport athlete. He was a semifinalist for the 2020 Bednarik Award. He entered the season on the Bronco Nagurski watch list. He is known for his explosive first step and ability to jump the snap. He combines his first step with long arms to maneuver around opposing tackles. He is effective on twists, games, and stunts. Improvement holding up against the run is needed. There are rumors of his weight fluctuating between 230 and 255. The latter would be beneficial."

Listed at 228 in many profiles, Sanders told reporters he is now at 248 and hopes to increase his weight to 255.

After the selections, Keim was bullish on Sanders as a prospect.

"Myjai Sanders is a guy with tremendous upside," he said. "He's continued to get better and better at Cincinnati. He's one of the main reasons that that college and that university has improved so much, because they have guys like him. Really long, athletic defender. Plays hard, runs to the football. The thing that probably impressed me the most is when I watched him against teams like Alabama, Notre Dame, he played his best football and really answered the test.

"When you watched him on tape, I loved how disruptive he was. But then you look back and you say, man, this guy must have like eight or nine sacks, he was more disruptive than productive. That's not a knock against him. He affected the quarterback. And sometimes, obviously, that means a lot. With his length and his ability, and I think where he's gonna go with the next level, I think he'll continue to take off."

The Cardinals needed to beef up their ability to get after the quarterback, and that's something they certainly accomplished in the third round.

Whether by way of traits or production, Arizona hopes both can flourish at the next level.