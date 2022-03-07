Chris Olave of Ohio State had an impressive NFL Scouting Combine performance and could fill a need for the Cardinals if he falls to No. 23.

The Arizona Cardinals have not had a first-round pick grab a prominent role as a rookie since quarterback Kyler Murray in 2019.

Meanwhile, receiver Ja'Marr Chase of the Bengals finished fourth in the league in receiving yards as a rookie in 2021, while Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson did the same in 2020.

Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave was mocked to the Cardinals by longtime ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. in his latest projection. Olave was inspired by the monstrous seasons those two rookie targets had before him.

"Those guys put on a show (in their) rookie year," Olave told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine. "That was huge to see. It was much-watch TV, especially with Ja'Marr Chase this past year. Probably one of the best rookie performances ever. So that definitely put the motivation to me. As I'm going to NFL, I want to be one of the best."

Olave gained 936 receiving yards and scored 13 touchdowns last season. The 6-foot receiver is as smooth a route-runner as there is in this draft, and his speed to burn downfield is evidenced by his game tape and Combine measurements.

He ran a 4.39 40-yard dash, the eighth fastest by a receiver at the Combine. He also collected a 32-inch vertical and 10-foot/4-inch broad jump.

"People can see how fast I can run on film, but to showcase that in front of all the scouts and all the teams is going to be huge for me this week," Olave said before taking the field.

He also caught every pass thrown to him.

The Cardinals have DeAndre Hopkins set to return next season after knee surgery ended his 2021 campaign. Rondale Moore is also back after his rookie year, but after those two, the depth becomes more questionable.

A.J. Green and Christian Kirk are free agents, as are tight ends Zach Ertz and Maxx Williams.

Arizona's receiving corps struggled to get open when Hopkins went down in Week 14, and head coach Kliff Kingsbury said he needed to do a better job of adjusting his scheme.

Olave could benefit from the attention Hopkins draws, and his route-route running and speed combination give him the upside of a worthy outside threat alongside the All-Pro.

The Cardinals have a lot of needs and could go many ways with their first pick.

Defensive line help is a possibility, especially if Georgia's Jordan Davis falls to No. 23. This is also a deep offensive line draft, and there could be cornerback options to pair with Byron Murphy Jr. and Marco Wilson.

Receiver is another need, and Olave presents a skillset that is ready for the next level.

"I developed (route-running) going into my freshman year," Olave said.

"My first year playing receiver in high school was my senior year, so just playing for the best receiver coach in the country in Coach (Brian) Hartline, getting developed by him and seeing a lot of older guys like Terry McLaurin, Parris Campbell, Johnny Dixon and C.J. Saunders in front of me, I kind of learned from them, took some stuff from their game and tried to put it into mine."



The trick will be whether or not Olave's Combine performance will raise his stock beyond Arizona's reach.

The wide receiver class is deep, and there are several teams ahead of Arizona in need of offensive help. Olave said he met with the New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns, all teams that pick ahead of Arizona.

Kiper had six receivers projected to land in the first round.

The draft starts on April 28.