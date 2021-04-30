NewsGM ReportGame DayBig Red+SI.COM
Cardinals Round 2: Top Remaining Players on the Board

The Arizona Cardinals selected linebacker Zaven Collins from Tulsa in the first round of the NFL Draft.
Author:
Publish date:

After the Cardinals selected Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins with the 16th overall pick on Thursday night, they have only one more selection until the fifth round. The Cardinals have the 49th pick in the NFL Draft, then have to wait 111 turns after trading their third- and fourth-round selections. 

General manager Steve Keim mentioned last week that he liked the depth of this draft class at cornerback, wide receiver, linebacker and interior offensive line. They got their linebacker to set up in the MIKE besides Isaiah Simmons. 

Five receivers and four cornerbacks were selected in the first round, with three and two in the top 10, respectively. There are still some names to look at in those spots. 

Keim said he drafts the best player available, but if he had players rated similarly and one fits a need, he'll lean towards that player. Collins was "too high" on his board to not select at 16, he said.

The second-round pick is a critical one to get right being their last chance for a while to bolster the roster, and here are the top remaining players based on Sports Illustrated's NFL Draft Bible rankings. 

Big board (Top Remaining)

  1. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
  2. Teven Jenkins, T, Oklahoma State 
  3. Azeez Ojulari, EDGE, Georgia 
  4. Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, Texas
  5. Levi Onwuzurike, DT, Washington
  6. Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue
  7. Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU
  8. Kelvin Joseph, CB, Kentucky 
  9. Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB Syracuse
  10. Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State

Top Remaining Cornerbacks 

  1. Kelvin Joseph, Kentucky
  2. Ifeatu Melifonwu, Syracuse
  3. Asante Samuel Jr., Florida State
  4. Tyson Campbell, Georgia
  5. Elijah Molden, Washington

SI NFL Draft analyst and former NFL/CFB head coach Jim Mora Jr. spoke with AllCardinals about his top remaining cornerbacks. He said he believes Samuel Jr. and Molden will be the next two taken. 

Molden would add to the group of Huskies in the Cardinals secondary alongside safety Budda Baker and cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. 

"There's a lot of Budda Baker in (Molden)," Mora Jr. said based on his toughness and locker room traits. Mora said that Molden is not the biggest and fastest guy, but has great footwork and can line up at corner or safety. 

Mora called Samuel the more natural cornerback, and the player likely taken higher. He does not see Samuel falling to the Cardinals at 49, but said if Arizona takes either Molden or Samuel, they should be satisfied. 

Top Remaining Wide Receivers

  1. Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, Texas
  2. Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue
  3. Dyami Brown, North Carolina 
  4. Elijah Moore, Mississippi
  5. D'Wayne Eskridge, Western Michigan 

